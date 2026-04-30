Diaspora ‘under-engaged’ despite strong ties to Wales, report warns ahead of election

Nation.Cymru staff

A global network of people with links to Wales represents a major untapped economic opportunity for the next Welsh Government, according to new research published ahead of the Senedd election.

The study, based on a survey of more than 400 members of the Welsh diaspora who visited the country between December 2025 and April 2026, suggests that while emotional ties to Wales remain strong, they are not being translated into meaningful economic or civic engagement.

The report, My Wales Now 2026, by diaspora organisation GlobalWelsh, found that 56% of respondents feel more connected to Wales than to the country where they currently live, while a further 28% feel equally connected to both.

At the same time, 41% said their sense of connection to Wales had strengthened since leaving, highlighting what researchers describe as a “resilient but under-engaged” global community.

However, the findings also point to a gap between emotional attachment and economic activity.

Although three quarters of respondents return to Wales more than once a year, visits are overwhelmingly driven by family connections, which account for nearly 73% of trips. By contrast, fewer than one in ten visits are for business or work-related purposes.

Researchers say this suggests Wales is failing to convert strong cultural ties into wider economic benefit.

With the Senedd election approaching, GlobalWelsh is urging political parties to prioritise diaspora engagement as part of their economic strategies.

Dr Sarah Louisa Birchley, a GlobalWelsh board member and diaspora researcher, said the challenge for policymakers is not creating a sense of connection, but harnessing it.

She said: “ The challenge for Wales is not to create connection, but to convert existing connection into meaningful economic, social, and civic participation.

“ This report shows us very clearly that the Welsh diaspora network is ready to engage, but they need clearer pathways and a stronger economic proposition from our leaders.”

The report also raises concerns about how Wales is perceived by returning visitors.

While just over half of respondents said they were generally satisfied with their experience, nearly half – 49% – viewed public services in Wales as worse than those in their country of residence.

Feedback highlighted concerns about declining town centres, infrastructure, and uneven regional development.

Only 36% of respondents currently view Wales as an attractive place for investment, suggesting significant barriers to unlocking diaspora-led economic growth.

Cultural engagement also appears limited. Despite 46% of respondents speaking Welsh during their visit, more than a quarter reported no participation in organised cultural activities, indicating what the report describes as a gap between “presence and participation”.

GlobalWelsh chief executive Walter May described the findings as both a warning and an opportunity for the next Welsh Government.

‘Profound opportunity’

He said:“ The findings of our research are clear: the next Welsh Government has a profound opportunity to unlock an enormous and continuously growing source of economic power for our small nation.

“ With the right leadership, Wales can make real transformational moves during the next government.”

The report also highlights the scale of the potential network, with more than three million people worldwide estimated to have Welsh links.

It concludes that a “dual strategy” is needed – strengthening Wales’ economic offer while also building more accessible ways for diaspora communities to engage beyond family visits.