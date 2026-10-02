Dolly Parton recorded Welsh language version of iconic Jolene before her death

Amelia Jones

A new version of Jolene featuring Dolly Parton singing in Welsh alongside a Neath-born singer is set to be released this month.

The previously recorded track features Welsh singer and Dolly Parton super-fan Bronwen Lewis, as well as Parton’s niece Jada Star, and is set to be released on 9 October.

Lewis, who is a Welsh speaker, first caught the attention of Parton’s family after sharing her own Welsh-language version of Jolene online around two years ago.

The video went viral and eventually led to Star getting in touch with the singer, beginning a friendship which saw the pair meet in Wales and sing together at Pride Cymru.

In an announcement video released on social media today, Star said: “Performing at Cymru Pride was one of the highlights of my life. We met so many wonderful people and made some great friends. Bronwen showed me all around the Welsh countryside, and I learned a lot about my family heritage.”

Parton had previously spoken about her Welsh roots, saying some of her mother’s family, the Owens, came from Wales.

Her Welsh connection has attracted renewed interest since her death, with research by Conwy council archives suggesting her ancestors may have links to Machynlleth rather than Conwy, as previously believed.

After visiting, Star had the idea to record the song in Welsh, and later asked her aunt to get involved.

The reply from Parton which is also featured in the announcement video reads: “Hey Jada, Yeah, I’ll be happy to sing a little bit of Jolene with the two of you.

“Just let me know when and how, I’m sure you’ll just need to send me the track and I’ll get it done here in one of my studios. So, let me know how that’s to be… if that goes through Richie or at my studio. Have fun! Love you. Granny.”

Parton subsequently recorded her contribution at her studio in Nashville after being given the Welsh pronunciation, while Lewis and Star recorded their parts in the UK.

Lewis described getting the call about Parton being featured on the track, she said: “So I got a phone call from Jada, and she gave me the news that her Aunt Dolly wanted to sing on Jolene with us. I couldn’t quite believe it.

“I think I dropped to the floor. I started crying. I felt all the emotions. I called my mother immediately, because she’s just as much a Dolly fan as I am, and I just couldn’t believe that Dolly Parton wanted to sing with me.”

Lewis had hoped to speak to the legendary singer in person as part of the project, but Parton died before the pair could meet. She said: “Then suddenly, the world lost a friend, a hero to so many, and an absolute icon.

“We grieved, we held each other close, and then Jada and I sort of stood up and realised the fact that what a privilege to collaborate and to record with one of the greatest musicians of all time and one of the greatest women to ever grace this earth.”

In August, Lewis was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Parton, in a post on social media, she said: “Anyone who’s known me for even five minutes knows that I fell in love with country music, songwriting and singing in general because of one woman, Dolly Parton.

“I have said for years there are two main women in my life, my mother and Dolly. So this morning, the world feels a lot less sparkly. And to say the news yesterday absolutely knocked the wind out of my sails is an understatement.

“I don’t know if you felt the same but it felt like losing a family member, that friend that kept me company in tough moments, who soundtracked the good times, who decorated my entire life and the lives of so many with her music.”

The collaboration was completed before Parton died on August 25, meaning the upcoming single will become only her second posthumous release. It will be available to listen to from October 9.

You can watch the full announcement video here.

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