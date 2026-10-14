HMO owner plans to add another in valleys to portfolio

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a house of multiple occupation (HMO) have been revealed for a property in the valleys – owned by a developer who was accused of impacting tourism in Chepstow by purchasing a former backpackers there recently.

Chepstow-based Diego Spahiu of DS Group (Real Estate) Ltd has lodged a planning application to change the use of 103 Worcester Street from a C3 class use as a dwelling house to a “sui generis” classification.

The proposal includes making alterations inside the property but not to the outside.

Planning agent Giray Sahin of Sixth Art Architectural Design Studio explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Sahin said: “Number 103 is an end-of-terrace property on the south side of Worcester Street at its corner with Glamorgan Street, close to Market Square in the centre of Brynmawr.

“The building is arranged over four levels: a lower ground floor opening onto a rear yard, ground floor, first floor and an attic floor within the roof.

“The corner ground floor unit, number 104 (Worcester Street), is a separate shop and does not form part of this application; the first floor of number 103 extends over it.”

Mr Sahin explained that the property was sold at auction in July, when it was described as a five-bedroom house with four reception rooms, a lower ground floor kitchen, utility rooms and WC, and two attic rooms.

Mr Sahin said: “It requires full refurbishment.

“The house will be converted into a house in multiple occupation for up to seven residents, each with a private bedroom, sharing a kitchen, dining room, lounge and bathroom facilities.”

The lower ground floor would have a kitchen, dining room, utility and storage room, as well as a toilet.

On the ground floor, there would be two bedrooms, both with an en-suite shower room, a reception room and a TV room as a shared living space.

On the first floor, there would be five bedrooms, two of which would have en-suite facilities, while there would also be a shared bathroom and separate shower room.

The attic would be kept for storage.

A possible issue with the proposal is that the property has no off-street parking, and none is proposed.

A covered cycle store for eight bicycles and a refuse and recycling store would be provided in the garden.

Mr Sahin said: “The site is within easy walking distance of the shops and services of Brynmawr town centre and of bus stops with services towards Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale and Merthyr Tydfil, and is close to the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

“The proposal brings a large, vacant house requiring full refurbishment back into use, providing accommodation for single people and smaller households in a highly accessible location close to the town centre, public transport and services.

“All bedrooms exceed the minimum room sizes applied to licensed HMOs in Wales, the smallest being 12.6 square metres.

“The house will require a mandatory HMO licence from Blaenau Gwent Council, as it has three or more storeys and five or more occupants, which will control amenity standards and management.”

A decision on the application is expected by November 26.

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