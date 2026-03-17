Iolo Williams shows support for the ban on greyhound racing in Wales

Amelia Jones

Award-winning Naturalist, Wildlife TV Presenter, Writer & Conservationist Iolo Williams has released a video calling on the Senedd to ban greyhound racing.

His appeal comes as Members of the Senedd debate the proposed Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill, legislation that would make it a criminal offence to organise greyhound racing or operate a racing venue anywhere in Wales.

The Bill was introduced in September 2025 by Huw Irranca-Davies and has already passed earlier stages in the legislative process, with Senedd members previously backing its general principles in a vote in December 2025.

If approved, the legislation would see greyhound racing phased out in Wales, with the ban expected to come into force sometime between 2027 and 2030 following a transition period.

Supporters of the Bill say the move is necessary to protect animal welfare, arguing that high-speed racing on oval tracks can lead to injuries and deaths among racing dogs. Opponents, including representatives of the racing industry, have criticised the proposals and warned that a ban could affect jobs and businesses connected to the sport.

There is currently only one operational greyhound racing track remaining in Wales – Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach – which could ultimately be forced to close if the legislation becomes law

In the video posted yesterday, he says: “Iolo Williams here, and I’m calling on the Senedd tomorrow, the 17th of March, to please vote to ban greyhound racing in Wales.

“Let’s condemn this cruel sport to the past and make Wales a better and less cruel place for these wonderful dogs. Thank you. Diolch yn fawr.”

Members of Senedd Cymru are discussing the proposed ban today as part of the ongoing scrutiny of the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill.