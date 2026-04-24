Mary Hopkin claims handwritten Paul McCartney lyrics in auction lot were ‘stolen’ from her

Stephen Price

Welsh singer-songwriter Mary Hopkin has claimed that items including handwritten Paul McCartney lyrics which are due to go under the hammer later this month were ‘stolen from’ her.

An auction lot featuring first-draft lyrics for the song “Goodbye”, handwritten in 1969 by Paul McCartney, which was performed by Hopkin and released that same year is currently listed for auction with Propstore Auction’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction – London Spring 2026.

After sharing news of the sale on X, Brian James’ post was spotted by Hopkin who commented simply: “Ah, I wondered where they were… both stolen from me.”

Paul McCartney’s handwritten first-draft lyrics of the song Goodbye for Mary Hopkin are being auctioned on 30th April in London. Also included among other items is Mary’s

1969 Hope Award from the Valentine Pop Poll Awards, with its original case. Estimate

£55,000-£110,000.… pic.twitter.com/luhCNdv69w — Brian James (@Brianjames47) April 23, 2026

The online auction listing states: “This lot will be auctioned on Thursday, April 30th. The auction will begin at 3:00PM (BST) / 10:00 AM (EDT) / 7:00AM (PDT) and lots are sold sequentially via live auctioneer; tune in to the live streaming broadcast on auction day to follow the pace.

“First-draft lyrics for the song “Goodbye”, handwritten in 1969 by Paul McCartney. The song was performed by fellow Apple Records artist Mary Hopkin, though The Beatles’ own demo version was released in 2019 on the Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Edition. Hopkin’s recording was released on 28 March 1969, peaking at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart, only just behind The Beatles’ “Get Back”.

“McCartney’s first draft has appeared in various Beatles magazines, including page 93 of The Beatles 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, a copy of which is included in this lot. McCartney himself showcased the lyrics in a special booklet included with the Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe and Deluxe Box editions. In this booklet, he credits the song as a Lennon and McCartney composition, though it is widely acknowledged as primarily his work.

“The lyrics are inscribed on a piece of Apple Records official paper in black marker, with chord arrangements noted above the lines in ballpoint pen.”

The listing continues: “Accompanying the lyrics and magazine are the original Apple single; a photograph of McCartney and Hopkin performing during the “Goodbye” sessions; an Apple press-kit feature on Hopkin; her 1969 Hope Award from the Valentine Pop Poll Awards, with its original case; a booklet of the song’s sheet music; and a copy of an email from Hopkin’s manager, Stanley Sherrington detailing how McCartney gave these lyrics to her during the recording of the song. The lot is accompanied by a Roger Epperson Authentication Ltd. (REAL) certificate of authenticity.

“The paper on which the lyrics are written exhibits discolouration and stains consistent with age, and the bottom edge is torn off. The award’s case also exhibits significant wear. Dimensions (lyrics sheet): 27 cm x 21 cm (10.75″ x 8.25”)

“The handwriting in this lot has been professionally authenticated by expert Garry King; see notice in the Terms and Conditions.

“Estimate: £55,000 – 110,000 Ω”

Goodbye

Goodbye was conceived as a follow-up to the success of Hopkin’s first single, produced by McCartney, titled “Those Were the Days”, from her debut album Postcard, one of the first records issued by the newly founded Apple Records.

In later years, McCartney had little recollection of creating the song, which was written in a hurry to capitalise on Hopkin’s popularity, but he did recall being told by a boat skipper from the Orkney Islands that it was the man’s favourite song, which seemed appropriate to McCartney since, “if you think of it from a sailor’s point of view, it’s very much a leaving-the-port song.”

For the recording, Hopkin sang and performed acoustic guitar, while McCartney played bass guitar, an acoustic guitar introduction and solo, along with lap-slapping percussion and drums.

Billboard praised Hopkin’s “fine vocal work” and McCartney’s “exceptional” production. Cash Box described it as a “melodic lilter with a tap dance track and some powerful instrumental work.” Record World called it “a charming Lennon–McCartney tune … about a girl with a wanderlust.”Allmusic critic Richie Unterberger described “Goodbye” as a “pleasant and catchy romp, rather like a Continental European folk love ballad in tone, with a dash of music hall.”

Mary’s most recent full release was in January 2025, when she shared a ‘joyful and experimental’ new album of original music which she has termed ‘a series of musical doodles’.

For her latest project, her only motivation was the question, “Wouldn’t it be fun if I tried this… or this… or that?”

Nation Cymru has contacted Propstore for a response.