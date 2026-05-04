Matthew Rhys latest Welsh actor to back Plaid Cymru ahead of Senedd election

Matthew Rhys has become the latest in a string of acclaimed Welsh actors to back Plaid Cymru in a new video ahead of this week’s Senedd election.

In a video published to the party’s social media on Monday 4 May, the actor described his pride in where he is from, and his belief that Plaid Cymru will help Wales reach its potential.

After introducing himself, the actor said: “I am incredibly proud of where I’m from.

“Wales has always been and always will be a huge part of who I am, no matter where I am in the world. It’s where I’m from and everything started there, so I’m incredibly proud of that.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without Cymru.

“I’ve always wanted and I always will want the best for my nation, which is why this election matters. On May 7, we’ve got a real opportunity as a nation to start reaching the potential we know we can reach.

“But we are also facing a stark choice of two very different futures: Plaid Cymru or Reform. Hope or division.

“Plaid are rooted in our communities. They’re focused on standing up for Wales, helping families with the cost of living, protecting the NHS — which was founded by one of our greatest Welshmen — and helping Wales reach its potential.

“On the other side, you’ve got Nigel Farage and former Tory figures with a very different vision. They haven’t ruled out privatising the NHS and they’ve shown very clearly what they think of our country.

“So for me, this is about the kind of country Wales now becomes. For the people who live there now and the next generation coming through.

“But it only works if people show up. So on 7 May, please do show up and use your vote, and vote Plaid Cymru.

“Diolch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plaid Cymru (@plaidcymruwales)

The party shared their gratitude for the actor’s support, thanking him and reminding viewers that “this week, the people of Wales face an important decision”, echoing the call to vote on 7 May.

Rhys, born and raised in Cardiff, attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before winning a BAFTA Cymru award for his role in the Welsh-language film Bydd yn Wrol.

He has since gone on to achieve global success with his roles as Philip Jennings in The Americans, for which he won a Primetime Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award, Chuck Palmer in Girls, and Nile Jarvis in The Beast in Me.

His most recent project, Widow’s Bay, received rave reviews with the Guardian’s Lucy Mangan noting that the series’ casting directors warranted extra praise for their choice of Rhys as lead.

Despite spending much of his time outside of Wales, currently living in New York, the actor has been consistently vocal in support of Welsh culture.

In February 2026, he invited others in the United States to celebrate St David’s Day, saying: “Wear a leek, eat a leek. Wear a daffodil. Eat a Welsh cake. Share a cwtch (a cuddle). Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus iawn. Have a very happy St David’s Day.”

Writing for Wales.com, he added: “Any Welshman will tell you: if you’re born and raised in God’s own country, you’ll always regard it as home. I’ve set up my life in New York, but I only say I’m going home when I’m going back to Wales. I miss it enormously on a daily basis.

“I don’t think there’s a choice about forgetting your Welshness. If you’re born in Wales or to Welsh parents, as soon as that indelible stamp has been marked upon you it’s with you for the rest of your life, whether you’re watching rugby, singing songs, or tearing up at Tom Jones.”

Rhys is not the only Welsh actor who has come out in support of Plaid Cymru, with Mark Lewis Jones lending his support to their campaign in late April through bilingual shorts.

Walking through Grangemoor Park, overlooking Cardiff Bay and Penarth, the Game of Thrones star shared: “There have always been voices that will tell you how Wales should be. Small, quiet, grateful for what it’s given. A country that should be seen and not heard.

“Except we’re not. Because there’s another voice. A voice that, even though many have tried to silence it, never went away…

“We are still here. And what happens next is up to us.”

Welsh icon Michael Sheen has also declared his support for the party. Speaking to Times Radio in February 2026, he commented on the “moment of huge transformation” that Wales is undergoing ahead of the Senedd election.

“The leadership of Wales and the vision for Wales seems to be a battle between, it looks like, Plaid Cymru and Reform,” Sheen said. “And that’s a very interesting and sort of febrile argument.”

Asked whether he was backing Plaid Cymru in the election, he replied: “Yeah, I am. I think of the parties that look like they have a chance, there’s one that has the best interests of Wales at heart, and I don’t believe the other one does.”

Michael Sheen backs Plaid Cymru – the only party in the running with “the best interests of Wales at heart” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The choice this election is clear: hope and ambition with Plaid Cymru, or Reform dragging Wales backwards. 🗳 Vote Plaid Cymru on 7 May pic.twitter.com/keHmMCbTEB — Plaid Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Plaid_Cymru) March 5, 2026

In the most recent MRP poll from More in Common, Plaid Cymru are “neck and neck” with Reform UK, both forecast to win 34 seats each.

Polling stations will open for the 2026 Senedd Election at 7am on Thursday 7 May. With no overnight count taking place, a result is expected on Friday 8 May.

The Plaid Cymru manifesto is available here.