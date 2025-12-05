Much loved restaurant bounces back after announcing its closure

The acclaimed west Wales restaurant that recently announced its closure has revealed a major new development which is set to reshape its future.

Beloved local restaurant The Warren has announced an unexpected return, just two months after going into what many believed was a long-term closure.

In a statement shared on Facebook Friday morning, owner and chef Deri Reed revealed that the venue will reopen next week for a limited run of intimate pop-up dinners.

The Warren, known for its commitment to sustainability and local sourcing, built a strong following prior to temporary closure.

Reed described the past two months as a period of “hibernation reflection and recharging,” during which the future of The Warren were uncertain.

However, an unexpected encounter with fellow chef and “gastronome” Jack Martin sparked what Reed called “a bit of magic,” prompting the decision to relaunch sooner than planned.

The collaboration has inspired a six-week experimental dining series, featuring new dishes, creative concepts and the restaurant’s trademark focus on small independent producers.

Each sitting will be limited to just 25 guests, creating what Reed promises will be a personal and immersive culinary experience.

“Our energies aligned in such an unexpected and exciting way that I knew we had to create something together,” Reed said in the announcement. “This feels like a very special moment, almost like the beginning of a new chapter.”

The news of its short-notice revival is already generating excitement among supporters eager to see what the collaboration between Reed and Martin will bring.

Further details about the pop-up series, including dates and booking information, are available through their social media channels.