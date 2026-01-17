Neo-Nazi group White Vanguard splits

Adam Johannes

White Vanguard (WV), a neo-Nazi group who recently joined far right protests in Wales, has split, losing around half its members and forcing out its leadership.

It appears internal disputes, mismanagement and personal rivalries left the group weakened, even losing control of its own website. Its future is uncertain.

Wales

While WV’s most extreme actions took place in England, the group had turned its attentions to Wales over the last year, with small numbers from the group joining other far right groups at protests outside the Senedd, at the Caerphilly by-election and in Rhoose, where they joined attempts to whip up hostility against Afghan families housed in a local hotel, at one point chanting “Hitler was Right.”

They also tried to use the Senedd petitions system to push their agenda, prompting anti-racists to organise a counter-petition that gained far wider support.

Welsh anti-fascist groups have argued that while VW is a tiny marginal group with little real weight, the naked extremism it puts forward means it has to be monitored and confronted before it gains any foothold.

“Groups like White Vanguard thrive on racism and division. They serve one agenda and one agenda only—the agenda of those who exploit and oppress the working class, regardless of race and background,” Joao Felix, from Stand Up To Racism’s Valleys branch said.

“The fact that the community has consistently and convincingly opposed White Vanguard wherever they tried to step in Wales—from Rhoose to Caerphilly—has certainly played a part in their demoralisation and split.”

Intimidation

Formed in March 2025 from remnants of the short-lived Youth Alliance, founders Kai Cunningham and Harrison Leworthy attempted to model WV on Australia’s National Socialist Network.

According to anti-fascist magazine Searchlight, Cunningham was as recently as July 2025 a prominent Reform UK activist, only suspended after the magazine exposed his activities.

Members adopted black uniforms and balaclavas—including black Helly Hansen jackets, whose “HH” logo was repurposed as an abbreviation for “Heil Hitler”—alongside physical and martial-arts training. The aim was to create a disciplined, confrontational cadre capable of attracting publicity and intimidating opponents. VW openly called for a Nazi government in Britain. In practice, the group never had more than 20–30 core activists.

By autumn 2025, WV escalated beyond stunts into direct threats against politicians: “In September, the group posted the details of a Peterborough councillor alongside the threat: “Traitors will suffer true consequences under real nationalist leadership.” Thirteen masked activists subsequently marched through the town shouting “White man! Fight back!” before assembling outside the councillor’s home, as Leworthy delivered an inflammatory monologue promising “total war” to the camera.”

Infighting

In a recent report, Hope Not Hate, an anti-fascist charity who monitor far right activity, argue that internal tensions within VW had been building for months, highlighting discontent with its co-founders. The report noted: “Many members were frustrated at Leworthy, whose egotism, immaturity and argumentative personality had burned numerous bridges. The conduct of Leworthy, who often seemed more interested in spats with other fascists than pursuing WV’s own agenda, alienated many recruits and is partly responsible for WV’s high activist turnover.”

The crisis broke in November when Cunningham was arrested after returning from Northern Ireland, where he hoped to set up a new branch. The arrest triggered a panic inside WV. Suspicions that he had cooperated with authorities provoked a mass walkout. WV announced Cunningham had stepped down and then later admitted it no longer controlled its own website.

While Cunningham was removed from leadership to stabilise the group, they argue he remains influential behind the scenes. Leworthy was also forced out in an attempt to calm what remained of the group. WV says it plans a relaunch, but it is clearly weakened.

Mobilisation

However, this week a new report says that 11 former VW members “have regrouped under a new banner — Aryan Front — in order to push an even more militant form of Nazism. The group aims to wage a “Racial Holy War”, targeting “left-wing activists in the field” and promising “victory or death”.”

The group’s more extreme behaviour in England show the kind of behaviour it hoped to bring into Wales. Stand Up To Racism argues that community mobilisation, including street stalls, petitions and counter-demonstrations, have helped keep such groups marginal.

“We need to oppose them in workplaces, streets and communities, but also tackle the causes they feed on: austerity, cuts and oppression,” Felix said.

Stand Up To Racism have recently joined the Together alliance, a new coalition of over 50 organisations who have called a major unity demonstration in London on Saturday 28 March against the growing momentum of the far right. Anti-racist groups and trade unions will be organising transport from across Wales for people who wish to attend.