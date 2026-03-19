Nigel Farage accused of ‘showing his true colours’ after calling Welsh people ‘foreign speakers’

Amelia Jones

Welsh politicians including First Minister Eluned Morgan have responded to growing outrage after Nigel Farage called Welsh people ‘foreign speakers’.

The video was filmed by Farage after receiving a personalised message request via celebrity Cameo app.

According to The Guardian, the Reform UK leader was paid £106 to make a short video for newlyweds Toby and Sam.

In the video he says: “Gutted I couldn’t attend the wedding. I wanted to come, but I heard that half the guests were Welsh, and I don’t know. Who knows what would have happened with all those foreign speakers there. I don’t know.”

Farage is among a number of politicians and public figures offering personalised video messages through the Cameo platform.

Users can request short clips for occasions such as birthdays, congratulations or tributes by submitting a written prompt and paying a set fee, with requests accepted or declined at the creator’s discretion.

Bookings are made directly through Farage’s cameo profile, where customers submit their message request and payment in advance.

This is what Reform thinks of the Welsh language. 😠 They’re not fit to be anywhere near power here in Wales. Vote Plaid Cymru on 7 May to stop Reform. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ofCN7nm3AK — Plaid Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Plaid_Cymru) March 19, 2026

The video comes just months after he came under fire for recording being tricked into paying a video tribute to the convicted Welsh sex offender, Ian Watkins.

With the 2026 Senedd election approaching in May, Nigel Farage and Reform UK have been stepping up their campaigning in Wales ahead of the vote, which could reshape the country’s political landscape after more than two decades of Labour-led government.

Farage has said the election should be seen as a verdict on the UK Government, telling supporters that the Welsh vote would “double up as a referendum” on the premiership of Keir Starmer.

Reform UK has also outlined a number of policy pledges it says would “put Wales first”, including scrapping international aid spending, prioritising Welsh people for social housing, reversing the default 20mph speed limit and ending Wales’ “Nation of Sanctuary” policy.

“Sneering ignorance”

Responding to reports that Nigel Farage described Welsh people as “foreign speakers”, First Minister Eluned Morgan took to social media saying: “This is revealing from Farage. He sees the Welsh language as a wedge – something to divide people. But in Wales, it’s part of who we are – our history, our culture, our identity and it belongs to all of us.”

“We don’t divide over our language. We take pride in it. While others try to drive wedges, we’ll always stand up for our language and everything it represents.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:“It is disgraceful to see Nigel Farage dismiss Welsh people and our language in this way for a cheap buck.

“Welsh is the oldest living language in the United Kingdom. It is not ‘foreign’, it is a fundamental part of the history and identity of these islands, not just Wales.

“Comments like this show a sneering ignorance about who we are as a country and the rich heritage we share.

“People in Wales deserve respect, not cheap, divisive rhetoric designed to provoke and divide.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will always stand up for our language, our culture and our communities, and we will not let voices like Farage’s talk Wales down.”

Plaid Cymru was one of the first parties to respond, with spokesperson for Welsh language Heledd Fychan MS saying: “Farage has shown his true colours, confirming what we all know – he doesn’t care about nor respect Wales or our language.

“He’s already said Reform would scrap Welsh language targets, now here Farage is calling Welsh people ‘foreign speakers’.

“Reform aren’t fit to be anywhere near power here in Wales. In this May’s election, the people of Wales have a clear choice: backwards with Reform, or a brighter, fairer future with Plaid Cymru – we’re the only party that can stop Reform in their tracks.”