Phil Parkinson dedicates Wrexham win at Wycombe to the fans

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson admitted their 1-0 victory at promotion rivals Wycombe was for the club’s supporters after one of their fans suffered a medical emergency.

The clash in South Buckinghamshire was suspended more than half an hour after a spectator collapsed in the away stand at Adams Park with 12 minutes remaining.

Both sets of players left the pitch while a large section of the travelling fans vacated their seats so the person in question could receive treatment.

It has been confirmed they were taken to a nearby hospital and are in a stable condition.

The match resumed, with striker Sam Smith scoring the winner moments after the restart with a well-taken deflected strike.

The win saw Wrexham leapfrog Wycombe into second place and Parkinson said: “Both sets of players wanted to continue with the game.

“It was a traumatic moment but we said in the dressing room that even though 78 minutes had been played, there could be another 20 minutes or so.

“We wanted to put in a performance in that 20 minutes for our supporters and the lads did that as I thought we were good.



Watch: Sam Smith nets winner as Wrexham climb into top two above Wycombe

“We hit the post, we could have had a penalty, and Sam took the goal really well.

“But we knew it was going to be tight game, the pitch was lively, there was a low sun, and it was a second-ball game at times.

“Whenever we got the ball, we looked dangerous and creative and we got our moment.

“I said to the lads after we lost to Reading [on Tuesday], we could have done a lot better as it wasn’t like this.

“We have won five of the last six away games and, of course, you might have a bit of a blip but we got what we wanted today.”

Wycombe head coach Mike Dodds rued his side’s missed chances as they lost for the second time in four matches.

Dan Udoh, Caleb Taylor, Joe Low, James Berry and Fred Onyedinma all went close.

Dodds said: “Overall, it was two teams trying to cancel each other out and sadly for us they got that moment and we didn’t.

“We were very good in the first half and I thought we were the better team but the second half was too much like basketball for me.

“The out-of-possession stuff I was really pleased with but it was one of those as it just didn’t land for us today.

“We have got to dust ourselves down and not feel sorry for ourselves as we have got another big game against Rotherham on Tuesday.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

