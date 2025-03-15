Watch: Sam Smith nets winner as Wrexham climb into top two above Wycombe

Wrexham leapfrogged Wycombe in the League One automatic promotion places following a 1-0 win at Adams Park – but the game was overshadowed by a medical emergency in the crowd.

Sam Smith scored the winner 12 minutes from time as the Welsh side produced the perfect response to Tuesday’s defeat at Reading.

Wycombe started well and Fred Onyedinma’s header from a Garath McCleary cross was caught by Arthur Okonkwo before the goalkeeper kept out a screamer from Dan Udoh.

The Red Dragons offered little in the opening period but they began the second half a lot better and hit a post after 55 minutes through Smith after a poor back header from Caleb Taylor.

But, in the 77th minute with Wycombe having a corner, cries from the away end were made after a supporter became unwell.

The game was delayed for close to 45 minutes as the stricken fan received life-saving aid from medics and it was confirmed they were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The patient has left the stadium in a stable condition and is on the way to hospital. We’d like to thank the emergency services and staff for their efforts. https://t.co/V0LiyUtW1t — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) March 15, 2025

The game eventually restarted and from the set-piece, Luke Leahy’s delivery was headed towards goal by Taylor but it was brilliantly saved by Okonkwo.

Wycombe were hit by a sucker punch as Wrexham went on the counter-attack and Smith fired home a deflected volley past Will Norris in front of the travelling supporters.

Sam Smith with a beauty to give #WxmAFC the lead 1-0 !!!! pic.twitter.com/hz9YybSNeB — Jason – WrexhamPhoenix (@WrexhamPhoenix) March 15, 2025

