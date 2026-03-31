Public Health Wales issues an apology after Hepatitis C tests not carried out

Amelia Jones

Public Health Wales has apologised for an issue with Hepatitis C tests for those living with HIV.

The organisation said they have become aware of an issue with some of thei Hepatitis C tests, which meant that some people who have self-declared that they are living with HIV and who have asked for a Hepatitis C test through the Sexual Health Test and Post Service have not been tested for Hepatitis C.

This applies to test results received from the Test and Post Service between May 2020 and 25th February 2026 and was the result of a technical issue.

In a statement, Public Health Wales said: “We are deeply sorry that this has happened. We are in the process of contacting those affected to offer them a test. We understand that this news may be worrying for those affected, and we have set up a helpline to support them.”

They added that they have taken immediate action to change their technical processes to avoid this happening again. They have also commissioned a full, independent external review into the Sexual Health Test and Post Service.

The statement comes just a month after Public Health Wales (PHW) apologised after identifying a series of operational issues affecting its Sexual Health Test and Post Service, including failures in safeguarding procedures and weaknesses in data handling processes.

Each year the Sexual Health Test and Post Service processes nearly 100,000 requests for sexual health tests in Wales. Public health Wales says the number affected by this issue represent a very small proportion of those tests.

Dr. Robin Howe, Director of Infection Services said, “We understand this situation may have caused concern, and we want to sincerely apologise for any worry experienced. The technical cause of the issue has now been fully resolved. We want to reassure everyone that this is a safe service through which to receive sexual health advice and testing.

“Your health matters, and we encourage anyone who needs sexual health services to continue using the Sexual Health Test and Post Service to protect their health.”

For more information, visit phw.nhs.wales/sexualhealth. For anyone who is still worried, there is a helpline for support: 0800 0352877 It will be open Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm and 9am to 4pm on weekends.

For sexual health advice and support please contact your local sexual health clinic.