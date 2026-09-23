Racist Reform staffer joins in misogynistic pile-on against Plaid defector

Content warning: This article contains highly offensive and racist comments.

Emily Price

A senior Reform UK Senedd staffer has joined in with a misogynistic pile-on against a Plaid Cymru politician publishing a social media post that mocked her physical appearance.

Derek Roberts, a special advisor to Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg Senedd Member Gareth Thomas, shared a video of Sarah Cooper-Lesadd to Facebook on Tuesday (September 22) comparing her to Teresa May and suggesting she was “not made for the screen”.

He wrote: “Have you seen this boring video? Do you remember the clip when Teresa May tried to dance on TV?

“Some people are made for the screen and others are not! Well this one is definitely NOT!!!”

Roberts then attempted to share his post in several online community groups.

The former Welsh Guard had lashed out at Cooper-Lesadd several times since she announced she had defected from Reform UK to Plaid Cymru last week.

He has been urging the public to sign a petition calling for list-elected MSs to vacate their seat if they choose to join a different party than the one they were elected to represent.

Nation.Cymru published an article yesterday detailing the abuse and harassment Cooper-Lesadd has faced from Reform’s male supporters since she announced she was jumping ship from Nigel Farage’s party as news broke that former Welsh leader Dan Thomas had been arrested on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The 31-year-old Cambridge graduate and care leaver was widely regarded as one of Reform’s most serious MSs, driven by a powerful personal backstory and a clear mission to support care-experienced youth.

Recognising her strong policy focus, Plaid Cymru ultimately invited her to cross the floor and join Wales’ governing party in the Senedd.

However, Cooper-Lesadd is now facing calls to resign her Senedd seat because she won it under Reform’s banner and not Plaid Cymru’s.

Like Roberts, some male commentators on social media have gone much further than just criticising Cooper-Lesadd for her jump from the right to the left of the political spectrum.

Many mocked her physical appearance and the sound of her voice, with one commentator describing her as “the most autistic woman” they had ever seen.

Others directed sexualised abuse at the Plaid MS, with one man calling her a “whore” and another branding her a “political prostitute”.

Nation.Cymru asked Senedd Member Gareth Thomas he thought his staffer’s decision to join in with the abuse was appropriate.

We also asked if his staffer thought it was important to judge male politicians by their appearance too, or if that judgement should only be reserved to women.

Thomas did not respond.

His adviser’s appointment has proven highly problematic due to a pattern of offensive social media posts he has repeatedly published online.

Roberts was placed second on Reform’s list in the Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency at the May Senedd election but was forced to step down after fellow candidates raised concerns over his deeply racist views.

Nation.Cymru revealed dozens of highly offensive Facebook posts published by Roberts, including one in which he said he detested the Islamic way of life.

He also branded Muslims “Absolutely disgusting” warning that they wanted to “boycott everything”.

The former Welsh Guard also published a post calling for a “section of SF machine guns and a few thousand rounds” and an order to “open fire” at a pro-Palestine march in London.

In another post about Scotland’s former Muslim First Minister Humza Yousaf, Roberts wrote: “Remember white white white dickhead.”

TikTok

Although Roberts attempted to delete some of posts on Facebook, there is still racist content available to view on his TikTok account.

In one post, the senior adviser shared a crude video featuring a cartoon African man saying his favourite animal beginning with “F” is “fried chicken”.

Another video shared by Roberts shows an Asian woman wearing a head scarf being bitten by a horse with the words “fuck off” playing over the footage.

Nation.Cymru asked Gareth Thomas if there were ever any repercussions for Roberts’ online behaviour or if the MS was always happy to let it slide.

We did not receive a response.

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