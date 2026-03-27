Reform candidate stands down over Nazi salute photo

Emily Price

A prominent Reform Senedd election candidate has said he will stand down after Nation.Cymru revealed an image of him performing a Nazi salute.

Corey Edwards will no longer be Reform’s lead candidate for Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency in the May 7 election for the Welsh Parliament.

A Reform UK Wales spokesperson said: “Corey Edwards has informed us that he is stepping down as a candidate for the Senedd election this May, citing issues with his mental health.

“We wish him well for the future and hope his privacy can be respected at this difficult time.”

We reported on Thursday (March 26) how there had been knowledge in Conservative circles for at least six years of the image showing Edwards with a finger on his top lip and his other hand raised in the air in a Nazi style salute.

The gesture, adopted in 1930s Nazi Germany, was used to signify obedience to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

Where the photo was taken and what prompted Edwards to make the hand gesture is not known.

Following the publication of our story, Edward posted a video statement to X saying his political opponents were “digging up dirt” from his distant past.

He said: “I’ve made mistakes in the past, and I’ve done things then that I wouldn’t do today.

“I left school at 16 with no job lined up. I didn’t see many opportunities for people like me in the world – and I would fool around trying to get attention, trying to feel some love and trying to feel some value.

“I’ve since turned my life around – I’ve gone on to work for three Prime Ministers in the heart of government.

“This things I did way back when don’t reflect who I am today. I did lose my way and found myself in difficult times.”

Offensive

Reform’s leader Nigel Farage later defended Edwards saying the Senedd candidate had been imitating Basil Fawlty.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Farage chose to double down and defend the indefensible, telling us everything we need to know about Reform.

“The choice is clear on 7 May: division and empty slogans with Reform – or hope with Plaid Cymru, with ambitious plans to strengthen the economy, renew our NHS and support families with the cost of living. Only Plaid Cymru can stop Reform.”

Edwards perviously worked as a special advisor to Welsh Secretary David TC Davies when the Conservatives were in power in Westminster.

His LinkedIn also states that prior to this, he held a number of other roles in politics including as a special advisor to His Majesty’s Attorney General for three months in 2022 and as special advisor in the cabinet office for seven months.

Edwards quit his most recent role as a the head of political relations for First Bus in February because of his intention to stand as a candidate for Reform in the Senedd election.

First Bus told Nation.Cymru they had not been aware of the offensive image.

It comes only two days after Reform UK unveiled its full slate of Senedd election hopefuls ahead of the May 7 poll.

The party claimed it had carried out a “brutal and intrusive” vetting process to pick candidates.

Opposition politicians warned that Reform had left their announcement until weeks before the election because they were avoiding scrutiny.

More to follow…