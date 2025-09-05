Reform councillor who posed for explicit photos told not to speak to journalists

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A Reform UK councillor reported to have posted photographs to adult websites said she’s been told not to talk to journalists.

Sarah Lang, who first hit the headlines in 2006 when she won £1million on an ITV quiz show, was elected to represent Trevethin in Pontypool at a by-election in August.

This week news website Nation Cymru reported it had found explicit images of the recently elected councillor posing in provocative positions wearing lingerie on a number of adult websites under the pseudonym ‘Princess Spyderlily’.

It also said it had found an inactive account for Ms Lang on the Only Fans website, which is widely used by people who post adult content which subscribers pay for.

The revelations came after Gwent politician Laura Anne Jones, who defected from the Conservatives to Reform in July, posted a social media video with the councillor wearing a low-cut t-shirt and her bra visible, that has been viewed nearly three million times on social media.

‘Carry on’

The video, posted by the Senedd Member for South East Wales, after a litter pick in Trevethin, prompted a host of crude comments and some described it as “Carry On Politics” in a nod to the popular British comedy films built on innuendo and suggestive humour.

When contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service Cllr Lang asked the reporter to contact a Reform UK press officer.

When no response had been received Cllr Lang was contacted again and asked about the report and whether the photographs were relevant to her role as an elected community councillor and replied: “I’ve been told not to talk to journalists.”

Asked if anything in the report which stated there were explicit photographs of her on adult websites was inaccurate the Pontypool Community Councillor said: “I can’t speak to any journalists.”

When asked if that meant she was confirming the story was accurate the volunteer councillor again referred the reporter to the party press officer and said: “You should talk to him.”

She also gave the same response when asked what she would say if any residents in her Trevethin ward were to ask her about the report.

Reform UK declined to comment.

Rumour

In a separate development Stuart Keyte, who represents Trevethin and Penygarn on Torfaen Borough Council, having become the first elected Reform councillor in Wales at a February by-election, has denied spreading a rumour a young Reform supporter being transported in the boot of party leader Nigel Farage’s car.

Nation Cymru reported Cllr Keyte had admitted spreading a “fairy tale” that the young party volunteer was placed in the boot of car, in which Mr Farage was a passenger, on the day of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election in May.

It claimed Cllr Keyte had said he’d done so with the intention of seeing if the story would be picked up.

Cllr Keyte was questioned about the claims on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast and described them as a “hit story by Nation Cymru” and denied making any comments about “Nigel Farage’s car, or a young man in a boot at all.”

He said: “This has been a bit bizarre to say the least.”

When it was put to him Nation Cymru had reported he “admitted giving a fairytale” Cllr Keyte replied: “I gave a story, that I spoke, and it bit and then got mistranslated, shall we say? Totally inaccurate for whatever purposes but anyway I’ve got no more to say on that subject. There’s going to be a lot more stories like this about Reform up and coming to the Senedd elections, if you look at certain publications there is a certain pattern there.”

Cllr Keyte was unavailable to comment when contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.