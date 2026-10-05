Reform MSs enjoy ‘fabulous evening’ at greyhound racing track amid RSPCA criticism

Emily Price

A Reform MS who was challenged by the RSPCA over his calls to reverse the ban on greyhound racing has doubled down on his position by visiting Wales’ only greyhound track with a party colleague for a “fabulous evening” over the weekend.

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS Cai Parry-Jones returned to Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach to watch the races despite the RSPCA and campaigners urging him last week to visit greyhound rescue centres and charities that care for the dogs that no longer race.

Parry-Jones posted footage and photographs to social media of greyhounds racing around the track, saying he had enjoyed a “great evening” watching the Welsh Derby final.

In a post to Facebook he said: “We wanted to visit the track, speak directly to the people involved and see the standards of place for ourselves.

“We saw the air conditioned kennels, veterinary checks, welfare arrangements and licenses of the dogs. I spoke directly to vets, regulators, and staff members.

“Representatives from the Greyhound Trust were also there. I had a constructive chat with them too.

“The main thing that stood out to me was the community. Hundreds of decent local people coming together for a sport and atmosphere they love. It was a pleasure speaking to so many of them.

“Reform does not want to see greyhound racing banned in Wales.

“Where there are genuine welfare concerns, regulation should be enforced. But destroying a sport, with local jobs and a strong community is the wrong answer.”

Parry-Jones was joined on the visit by his Reform colleague, Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni MS Catherine Cullen.

Cullen described the evening as “fabulous” in a Facebook post, adding that she was “very impressed” by the track, which is located within her constituency.

She said: “The standards are exceptionally high. Kennels are spotless, dogs health checked by a vet constantly, washed down watered.

“What surprised me is it’s only a short distance that they run. The track is padded. All dogs passported.

“They could not have done more. Even the greyhound rehoming charity were there. GBGB were also present.

“It was a great evening along with Cai Parry-Jones MS who is also passionate about this.”

Last week, Nation.Cymru reported how Parry-Jones had posed for photographs with a winning greyhound and called for the Senedd’s ban on the sport to be reversed.

He said he had chosen to visit the stadium where visitors place bets on racing greyhounds because of the “negativity” surrounding the sport in Wales.

Wales’ greyhound racing ban is due to come into force in April 2027, but Reform’s group in the Senedd are calling for a vote to overturn the legislation before it does.

Dr Samantha Gaines, Head of Companion Animals for the RSPCA, branded the sport of greyhound racing “inherently dangerous” and called for Parry-Jones and his colleagues to visit a rescue centre.

She said: “Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved, and the evidence for this is clear.

“The industry’s own data records thousands of injuries and many hundreds of deaths among racing greyhounds in recent years.

“Further evidence, including the recent report, published by animal charities – Blue Cross, Dogs Trust, RSPCA and Hope Rescue, also highlights the wider welfare concerns that are pervasive throughout the lives of racing greyhounds.

“These concerns extend beyond the track. Racing greyhounds spend an estimated 95% of their time confined in kennels with persistent concerns around kennelling, enrichment, transport and wider welfare standards, including cases of neglect and cruelty.

“One photograph cannot reflect the extensive evidence that demonstrates the risks and welfare concerns associated with greyhound racing.

“We’d urge Cai Parry Jones MS, and any other elected representatives keen to learn more about greyhound welfare, to take the opportunity to visit our friends at Greyhound Rescue Wales and see first-hand the significant role that rescue and rehoming organisations play, including preparing former racing greyhounds for adoption and helping them adapt to a home setting away from racing kennels.

“Despite legislation to end greyhound racing in Wales passing in February, racing at Valley Greyhounds Stadium has increased, meaning dogs continue to face these risks.

“We therefore look forward to the Implementation Group setting an end date and transition period as soon as possible, and as close to April 2027 as possible.”

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS Jane Dodds has also invited Parry-Jones to meet her own rescue greyhounds.

Dodds played a pivotal role in securing a ban on greyhound racing in Wales, using her position as the Senedd’s sole Liberal Democrat to leverage her crucial vote during the 2025 budget negotiations.

The deal secured a binding commitment from the then Welsh Labour Government to introduce legislation outlawing the sport.

Speaking with Nation.Cymru last week, Dodds said: “Cai Parry-Jones needs to ensure he has both sides of the story and listen to people who rescue greyhounds after they are disposed of when they are three or four years old.

“My family has had two rescue greyhounds – both damaged and traumatised and one with an injury.

“He is welcome to talk with me and meet mine – but he should go to see the rescue centre of Greyhound Rescue Wales.

“Finally, Reform UK need to look to the future, and not reverse laws that are now passed and have had Royal Assent.”

Nation.Cymru asked Parry-Jones if he had any plans to visit a greyhound rescue centre, but the Reform MS did not respond.

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