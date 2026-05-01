Reform take out front page advert on second Welsh newspaper

Stephen Price

One of Wales’ leading environmental campaigners has shared his anger after Reform UK took out a prominent front page advert on another Welsh local newspaper, labelling it “damaging promotion”.

Gordon James, the former Director of Friends of the Earth Cymru, has written to the Editor of The Western Telegraph, attacking their choice to platform Reform, paying detailed attention to their environmental policies and their impacts on the county, “as Pembrokeshire’s economy is poised to reap the economic and job benefits of offshore wind.”

James also took aim at Reform’s plans to reintroduce 30mph zones across Wales, which he says would “throw away” the health and financial benefits of lower speed limits across much of the nation.

In a letter to the Editor of the Pembrokeshire-focused newspaper, Gordon James writes: “In this week’s edition, the Western Telegraph prominently promotes a political party, Reform UK, whose policies would be harmful to the people of Pembrokeshire.

“Reform is opposed to renewable energy systems, such as wind and solar, just as Pembrokeshire’s economy is poised to reap the economic and job benefits of offshore wind.

“Reform fully supports energy from fossil fuels and nuclear power, both of which are more expensive than wind and solar. This would push up the energy bills of homes and businesses in Pembrokeshire, just as it has done in the USA because Farage’s big buddy, Donald Trump, is backing fossil fuels whilst bashing wind and solar [1].

“The scientific evidence that human activity is causing climate change, such as the increase in rainfall in Pembrokeshire, is so overwhelming that it is supported by practically every global government, including oil producing states.

“To deny it is as idiotic as claiming that cigarette smoking does not harm human health. But this is what Reform is doing. As they refuse to recognise the problem, they will not put into place measures to protect people from extremes of weather, such as flooding and drought, or to benefit from the expanding green economy.

“According to the Confederation of British Industry, the net zero economy has become a powerhouse of job creation and economic expansion supporting almost a million jobs in the UK and pumping £83 billion into the UK economy.

“It also concludes that net zero jobs are 40% more productive than the national average, with wages 15% higher than the UK norm [2]. Reform would have us turn our backs on this massive potential.

“TUC Cymru recently warned that more than 42,000 jobs in manufacturing, public services and the charity sector could be at risk from Reform’s policies if the party took power in Wales and the UK [3].

“One of my reasons for supporting the 20 mph limit in Wales is my memory of seeing a little boy lying in a pool of blood in the road, having been hit by a car, whilst his hysterical mother was being restrained by neighbours. The 20 mph limit in Wales resulted, in its first year, in a reduction of 630 casualties and a financial saving of £43 million. In addition, insurance premiums for the average driver were reduced by £45 because driving was safer [4]. Reform would throw away these health and financial benefits.

“In its manifesto for the forthcoming Senedd election, Reform promises to scrap legislation aimed at protecting the environment. As Pembrokeshire’s natural environment and wildlife is a major attraction for tourists, this is another area where Pembrokeshire would lose out should voters follow the Western Telegraph’s front page advice to vote Reform.

“Shame on you for carrying such a damaging promotion.”

1. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1dz0dz0zkvo

2. https://www.cbi.org.uk/articles/growth-and-innovation-in-the-uk-s-net-zero-economy/

3. https://nation.cymru/news/mon-am-tens-of-thousands-of-jobs-at-risk-in-wales-if-reform-wins-power-says-tuc-cymru/

4. https://willhaywardwales.substack.com/p/turns-out-the-20mph-limit-was-great”

According to the contact page on the newspaper’s Website, The Western Telegraph is part of London-headquartered Newsquest Media Group, which they describe as “a leading local news & magazine publisher with a portfolio of more than 200 brands”.

The Western Telegraph’s front cover, and two internal pages according to community members, comes after a cover wrap which occupied both the back and front, and two internal pages, of the Abergavenny Chronicle published this week.

The wrap on the Chronicle, which has been acquired by a joint venture between Iliffe Media Group Ltd and the Fowler family, reads: “Vote reform, Get Labour out.”

The inside of the cover wrap focused on Labour’s ‘failings’ and immigration, which has taken over the Abergavenny Chronicle ahead of the Senedd Election on 7 May.

Copies of the latest Abergavenny Chronicle hit shelves on Wednesday 29 April, and residents were quick to share photos to local community groups.

The party writes that a vote for them is “a vote to take back control, cut waste and deliver better services”, and vows to “control immigration” despite those powers being held by Westminster and not the Welsh Government.

The inside left-hand Chronicle page reads: “Dear Resident,

“For decades, Wales has been taken for granted. Labour propped up by Plaid Cymru. Ask yourself one simple question: has that worked?

“Look around. Does immigration seem under control? Do you feel Wales is getting a fair deal? Has your cost of living gone down? Does it feel like public services are improving?

“Labour has failed Wales. And its failure does not belong to Labour alone. Plaid Cymru have supported them every step of the way.

“But now we have a chance to do something different. For the first time in decades, you have a real alternative.

“Across Wales, people are turning to Reform UK because they know it’s time for change. A vote for Reform is a vote to take back control, cut waste, and deliver better services.

“We will:

Reduce waste in government spending

Cut taxes for working people

Control immigration

Improve public services

Stand up for Wales

“If you want change, you have to vote for it

“On May 7th, vote Reform UK.

“Yours sincerely,

“Nigel Farage MP, Leader of Reform UK

“Dan Thomas, Reform UK Senedd Wales”

In a post featuring an image of the newspapers on sale, which has been shared widely among Abergavenny residents, a community member said: “What a tawdry sight: local newspapers abandoning their remit to serve their local readers because a party of crooks backed by billionaires bought them out.”

‘An advertisement is not an endorsement!’

In a piece written by the Chronicle’s reporter, Tim Butters, published yesterday (30 April), the Chronicle responded to community backlash, writing: “Until the day democracy dies, people have choices to make, and political parties have manifestos to write, distribute, promote, and advertise.

“Newspaper advertising is a simple business transaction. There’s no politics involved. It’s how capitalism works. And if you think you don’t benefit from living in a capitalist country, try having a hissy fit about a political party in a communist one and see how that works out.

“Needless to say, the Reform Party wraparound that came with the Chronicle this week was treated by some on social media as proof that the paper was using underhanded tricks straight out of the Joseph Goebbels playbook.

“One lady was so triggered after seeing the offending article for sale in her local supermarket, she took it upon herself to scoop up all the Chronicles in plain view and hide them behind other newspapers.”

After deflecting from the issue by attacking Nation Cymru’s article, which incorrectly identified the Chronicle’s owners as Newsquest due to the appearance of Newsquest on the paper itself, he added: “One of the key definitions of fascism is the forced suppression of any opposition.

“Today, it might be hiding newspapers in Waitrose, but what next?

“When you strive to silence something you don’t agree with and deny any dissenting voice a platform to air their thought and opinions, then you run the risk of following in the path forged by some pretty grim historical precedents.

“Additionally, an advertisement is neither an endorsement nor an opinion, and it is certainly not journalism in any form. It’s simply a business transaction that is an integral part of running a free and democratic press.

“Would you scribble out someone’s vote at the ballot box and replace it with your own?”

Polling

Reform UK has moved slightly ahead of Plaid Cymru in the latest Senedd election polling, underlining how finely balanced the contest has become.

A survey conducted by Survation for Aberystwyth University and S4C puts Reform on 30%, with Plaid close behind on 28%.

Welsh Labour trails in third place on 15%, while the Conservatives and the Green Party are both on 10%. The Liberal Democrats stand on 4%, with a further 4% backing other parties.

Analysis of the poll suggests the election remains highly competitive, with small margins potentially decisive in determining the final outcome.

Dr Anwen Elias from Aberystwyth University, who led the analysis of the opinion poll, said: “These findings point to a highly competitive political landscape ahead of the Senedd election, with two parties currently leading in voting intention.

“While Reform UK are found to hold a slight lead over Plaid Cymru, it is clearly incredibly close between the two parties. On the basis of such close polling results, projecting which party will win the most seats in the Senedd is incredibly difficult.”

She added that the results indicate a significant shift in Welsh politics, with both Labour and the Conservatives trailing well behind the frontrunners.

“If these results are replicated on 7 May, they will constitute a historic change in our politics.”

The poll also highlights the issues most likely to influence voters, with the cost of living cited by 67% of respondents and NHS and healthcare by 64%.

Immigration (39%) and the wider economy (31%) were also ranked as key concerns, while housing, climate change, crime and education were mentioned by smaller proportions.

Around 60% of respondents said they are generally interested in politics, with just over half saying they have been following the election campaign to some degree.

However, engagement varies sharply by age. More than two-thirds of those aged 65 and over said they had paid attention to the campaign, compared with fewer than half of those aged 16 to 24.

When asked which party is running the best campaign, 20% chose Plaid Cymru and 18% Reform UK, though 39% said they did not know.

Plaid Cymru was also seen as the party most likely to stand up for Wales’ interests, with 34% selecting it compared to 16% for Reform UK. More than a quarter of respondents said no party represented Wales’ interests or were unsure.

The poll was based on a sample of 1,065 adults in Wales, surveyed online between 17 and 23 April, with results weighted to reflect the population and likelihood to vote.