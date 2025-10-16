Reform UK has narrow lead in Caerphilly by-election poll
Reform UK has opened up a narrow lead over Plaid Cymru in the run-up to the Caerphilly Senedd by-election, with Welsh Labour pushed into third place, according to a new Survation poll.
The poll, commissioned by Camlas Public Affairs, places Reform on 42% of the vote, with Plaid close behind on 38%. Labour trails on 12% – a dramatic collapse in a seat it has dominated for over a century at Westminster and in every Senedd election since devolution.
If replicated at the ballot box next Thursday, the result would mark a seismic shift in Welsh politics, breaking Labour’s long record of dominance in one of its strongest heartlands.
Older voters
The poll indicates Reform’s rise has been powered by older voters, with 49% of those aged 55 and above backing the party. Reform has also attracted large numbers of disaffected Conservatives, with seven in ten 2021 Tory voters in Caerphilly now supporting Nigel Farage’s party.
Plaid Cymru, meanwhile, is dominating among younger voters, with half of 18–34 year-olds intending to back the party. Plaid is also picking up nearly a third (31%) of Labour’s 2021 voters and almost one in five of Caerphilly’s former Conservatives.
Labour’s once-reliable base has fragmented badly: only a third of its 2021 voters are sticking with the party, while more than half have switched to Reform or Plaid.
Collapse of the traditional parties
The findings underline the collapse of both Labour and Conservative support in Caerphilly. In the 2021 Senedd election the two parties together secured 63% of the vote; the new poll suggests that figure has now slumped to just 16%.
Camlas Public Affairs managing director Rhodri ab Owen said the by-election was being closely watched as a test of what lies ahead in the 2026 Senedd elections.
“All eyes have been on Caerphilly,” he said. “The battle lines of Welsh politics have been redrawn. Labour’s dramatic 34-point drop shows its long-standing dominance is under real threat, while Plaid and Reform are increasingly defining politics in Wales across generational lines.”
‘Unprecedented transformation’
Damian Lyons Lowe, chief executive of Survation, said the result showed Welsh politics “on the cusp of an unprecedented transformation.”
He added: “This type of result, if replicated nationally, would not only end Labour’s century-long winning streak in Caerphilly but also bring to a close over twenty years of Labour’s electoral dominance in Wales.”
The by-election, triggered by the death of Labour MS Hefin David, will be one of the last to take place under Wales’s current electoral system before reforms are introduced for the 2026 Senedd election.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Labour arguing that this is a two horse race between them and Reform should be ashamed of themselves.
I can never understand what the Welsh people see in this anti Welsh party.
reform are never held to account by the press in the main and have people like musk and zuckerberg bigging them up on their platforms, GBeebies a constan hate peddler and allowed to push lies. And if there is a low turn out, that works for them. The UK has managed to demonise a very small section of society to allow these carpet baggers and circus barkers of hate in. The paymasters for reform will want payback. There is nothing for us. Buyers remorse just around the corner for a lot of voters. See the US for how bad it… Read more »
I think it’s because they’ve dragged this country down to the level of a 3rd-world backwater over almost three decades of mismanagement.
Deform have already done just that in the councils they run in England in the space of a few months.
I’m not sure many of their potential voters actually know what Reform really stand for. The smokescreen of the small boats issue masks their real intention to roll back the state.
So true. Our new deform councillor in Trowbridge and St Mellons is just so quiet, he might as well not exist. Maybe he doesn’t. Not even a thank you to his supporters for voting him in.
‘I’m not sure many of their potential voters actually know what Reform really stand for.
I do.
Destruction, race hate and sell off.
Try to avoid that synopsis and you are in agreement with that summery or pegging up your nose. Not sure ignorance is a defence anymore.
Labour should withdraw
True
Labour on 12 %…..in Caerphilly! If that doesnt signal that the party is facing virtual extinction in Wales i dont know what does.
I suppose we’ll just have to wait for the bigoted old g!ts to die off.
Well I for one hope you live a long & fruitful life Barry.
Aameen.
Expecting the 2008 banking crash, Brexit and Covid to have no impact on public finances is the big problem for politics at present. No party can restore the damage done overnight. Resorting to voting for Reform as a protest against declining public services and the high cost of living is self-defeating. Turkeys for Christmas.
Have to agree with this. it’s a long road back to the levels of economic growth/prosperity of 2008, and those weren’t historically that amazing. At the last GE, anytime a major party tried introduce a dose of reality, they dropped points in the polls. Public have to take a lot responsibility for not wanting to face up the challenges the country faces.
On the plus side, having reform majors, councils and in the senedd hopefully will allow people to see some sense before the GE in 2029, when a reform government could do some real damage.
I don’t believe in opinion polls there’s only one that matters and that’s on the day. It’s going to be very close I think let’s hope the young, tolerant outward looking Caerphilly voters defeat the old racist backward looking inbreds
Getting the vote out will be key, and older voters tend to actually get to the polling station.
Agreed but Reform have another type of voter and they are less likely to be reliable and vote on the day
Abandon all allegiances. Tactical voting is essential.
Cymru, not least with the generational steadfast stand of Caerffili folk, has kept Tories out for a quarter of a millennia. Why then, after all of that, are our people seemingly planning to vote for their unhinged, violent of intention, ultra far right hate wing? Not because the Tories weren’t nasty enough surely? If Caerffili is seriously planning to vote for a candidate who is in possession of knowledge relating to the activities of convicted criminal Nathan Gill, as someone (Powell) who worked so closely with him, they themselves need to view the proof which convicted him which shows him… Read more »