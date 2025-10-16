Reform UK has narrow lead in Caerphilly by-election poll

Reform UK has opened up a narrow lead over Plaid Cymru in the run-up to the Caerphilly Senedd by-election, with Welsh Labour pushed into third place, according to a new Survation poll.

The poll, commissioned by Camlas Public Affairs, places Reform on 42% of the vote, with Plaid close behind on 38%. Labour trails on 12% – a dramatic collapse in a seat it has dominated for over a century at Westminster and in every Senedd election since devolution.

If replicated at the ballot box next Thursday, the result would mark a seismic shift in Welsh politics, breaking Labour’s long record of dominance in one of its strongest heartlands.

Older voters

The poll indicates Reform’s rise has been powered by older voters, with 49% of those aged 55 and above backing the party. Reform has also attracted large numbers of disaffected Conservatives, with seven in ten 2021 Tory voters in Caerphilly now supporting Nigel Farage’s party.

Plaid Cymru, meanwhile, is dominating among younger voters, with half of 18–34 year-olds intending to back the party. Plaid is also picking up nearly a third (31%) of Labour’s 2021 voters and almost one in five of Caerphilly’s former Conservatives.

Labour’s once-reliable base has fragmented badly: only a third of its 2021 voters are sticking with the party, while more than half have switched to Reform or Plaid.

Collapse of the traditional parties

The findings underline the collapse of both Labour and Conservative support in Caerphilly. In the 2021 Senedd election the two parties together secured 63% of the vote; the new poll suggests that figure has now slumped to just 16%.

Camlas Public Affairs managing director Rhodri ab Owen said the by-election was being closely watched as a test of what lies ahead in the 2026 Senedd elections.

“All eyes have been on Caerphilly,” he said. “The battle lines of Welsh politics have been redrawn. Labour’s dramatic 34-point drop shows its long-standing dominance is under real threat, while Plaid and Reform are increasingly defining politics in Wales across generational lines.”

‘Unprecedented transformation’

Damian Lyons Lowe, chief executive of Survation, said the result showed Welsh politics “on the cusp of an unprecedented transformation.”

He added: “This type of result, if replicated nationally, would not only end Labour’s century-long winning streak in Caerphilly but also bring to a close over twenty years of Labour’s electoral dominance in Wales.”

The by-election, triggered by the death of Labour MS Hefin David, will be one of the last to take place under Wales’s current electoral system before reforms are introduced for the 2026 Senedd election.