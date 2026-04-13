Reform UK under fire after far-right figure appears in campaign photo with Welsh leader

Emily Price

Reform UK’s member vetting process has come under fire after an image of the party’s Welsh leader thanking campaigners included a controversial far-right extremist among those present.

Last week, Reform Wales leader Dan Thomas published two photos to Facebook of himself and and the party’s lead Senedd election candidate for the Gŵyr Abertawe seat, Francesca O’Brien, thanking campaigners in Swansea for their work ahead of the May 7 vote.

In the post to Facebook, Thomas wrote: “Great day in Swansea yesterday with Francesca O’Brien.

“We rallied the troops who are working incredibly hard to make sure we get a Reform Welsh Government so we can put Welsh people first.”

In one of the images, Pakistani-origin radical activist Shoaib Sohail could be seen standing amongst members as Thomas delivered a speech.

Last year, Sohail was dismissed by Swansea Council due to his links to anti-Islam activist and English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

Sohail said the council had instructed him to remove racist material he had posted on YouTube and other social media platforms, and that he was subsequently dismissed after refusing to do.

In posts published to X, Sohail had likened black people to monkeys and used phrases like “black idiots” and “Afghan bastards”.

He attended several far-right marches and Tommy Robinson rallies wearing a t-shirt with the words “White History Month’.

Although Sohail arrived in the UK over ten years ago legally, he has said that he fears being deported because of his support for Robinson.

In videos published online, Sohail has spoken candidly about being arrested by counter-terrorism police on suspicion of far-right extremism.

In one YouTube video filmed in his home, police could be seen questioning Sohail on his social media activity – with one officer raising concerns that he was being “radicalised by the far-right”.

Sohail said that a few days after the visit, his phone and laptop were seized and he was interviewed by police again.

11 months later, he said he was informed that no further action would be taken.

Selfie

Up until recently, Sohail was a staunch supporter of Advance UK, a party led by former Reform UK Deputy Leader Ben Habib.

However in March, Sohail began endorsing Reform’s lead Senedd election candidate in Swansea – Francesca O’ Brien.

He said that after meeting with O’ Brien he could see that she was a “great candidate”.

O’ Brien has also been linked to several other radical associates of Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – since she quit the Conservative party and joined Reform last year.

Following the announcement of her bid to become a Senedd Member she posed for a selfie with Sohail which he later published to Facebook.

Days before taking part in Reform’s event in Swansea, Sohail told his Facebook followers that he was planning to leave the UK because work opportunities had become “difficult to find” following his association with far-right figures.

Standards

Thanking those that had supported him, Sohail published a photo of himself with his arm around Tommy Robinson.

Reform UK has previously said it “upholds the highest standards” for its “members, candidates and elected officials”.

A senior source told Nation.Cymru that members must declare “any Tommy Robinson involvement before joining” the party and that membership can be cancelled in some cases if any links are found.

Nation.Cymru asked Reform UK if the party was aware of Sohail’s links to far-right extremism and his arrest by counter terrorism police.

We also asked if Sohail had been vetted by Reform prior to becoming a member and whether leader Dan Thomas was satisfied with the checks – or concerned about Sohail’s extremist background.

Reform UK did not respond.

A Conservative source said: “Barely a day passes without another story linking Reform in Wales to the fascist far right.

“Not content with candidates performing Nazi salutes, they now want to continue to associate themselves with people with close links to English Defence League founder, Tommy Robinson.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. When it comes to Reform in Wales, these sorts of things seem to be happening time and time again.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Another day, another link between Reform and extreme far right figures – exposing themselves for who they truly are.

“This May’s election couldn’t be any more important. Poll after poll has made it clear that voters have a choice between two very different futures here in Wales: Reform’s divisive rhetoric and policies, or Plaid Cymru’s hope – with actual solutions to the very real issues facing our communities.”