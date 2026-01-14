Renowned Welsh Michelin star restaurant awarded one-star hygiene rating

Amelia Jones

The only two Michelin star restaurant in Wales, which has repeatedly been named among the best in the world, has been given a one-star hygiene rating.

Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms near Machynlleth in Ceredigion, which is Wales’ only two-Michelin-star restaurant among seven starred venues nationwide, received the rating after a food safety inspection on 5 November.

A one-star score under the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) scheme signals that ‘major improvement’ is needed.

The assessment relates to food safety management, cleanliness, and the condition of facilities, while hygienic food handling was rated a generally satisfactory.

The high-end restaurant is run by chef Gareth Ward, and offers an immersive dining experience starting at £468 per person.

Diners are served a lengthy tasting menu of around 30 courses, accompanied by music from an in-house DJ.

The restaurant has previously attracted praise from high-profile figures in the food world, including TV chef James Martin, who has described the experience as “epic” and singled out the scale and ambition of the tasting menu.

When speaking to the BBC, Ward said that despite the hygiene rating he remained confident in the standards at the restaurant.

Speaking about the inspection, he explained that some concerns had centred on the use of raw and aged ingredients, which form a key part of Ynyshir’s culinary style.

The restaurant sources specialist produce from around the world and some of the issues raised reflect differences between its experimental approach and the standard inspection frameworks.

He added: “I buy in the best ingredients from around the world and a lot of it I serve raw.

“We’re talking about sashimi-grade fish that’s eaten raw all over the world, but because it doesn’t always fit neatly into existing rules, it gets questioned.”

Since the inspection, additional hygiene measures have been introduced, including the installation of an additional hand-washing sink in the fish preparation area.

He also acknowledged that paperwork issues had contributed to the score and said the restaurant had taken immediate steps to address this.

Despite the concerns raised, Ward said he was not embarrassed or upset by the rating, but added that steps were taken immediately to rectify the issues and that a re-inspection had been requested, although a date has not yet been confirmed.

Ceredigion County Council said it stood by the professional judgement of its environmental health officers and confirmed the assessment had been carried out in line with national food hygiene standards.

Despite the rating, the restaurant continues to operate and remains fully booked months in advance, with diners travelling from across the UK and beyond to experience its distinctive style of cooking.