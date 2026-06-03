Residents say council-led butterfly forest has become a ‘drug hangout’

Amelia Jones

Photos of a council-led butterfly forest project reveal extensive fly-tipping as residents claim the site has become a ‘drug hangout.’

The butterfly forest in Porthcawl was a project set out to work partnership with various organisations to create a wild space that helps butterflies and moths complete their entire life cycle. It was described as a: “place to visit that will help educate visitors and members of the local community.”

The first phase of the town council’s proposed plan has now been completed. Nation.Cymru were made aware of this when concerns about the project were raised in a local Facebook group. In December 2025, chainsaw crews arrived at the woodland surrounding The Wilderness Lake near Griffin Park, Newton.

Residents said they were blindsided by the large-scale felling of trees carried out to accommodate a council-backed butterfly planting scheme.

Several residents also said they were unaware that the £20,000 project had been approved and were alarmed by the scale of tree removal.

The butterfly forest is one of seven projects led by local town and community councils as part of Bridgend Council Cabinet’s Town and Community Capital Grant scheme.

While work progressed on phase 1 of the project, some residents raised concerns about the woodland could become a gathering place for people engaging in anti-social behaviour. Mary Stephens, who comes to the nearby park with her grandchildren often said she was worried the space would not be used for the purpose it was intended.

She said:”If a space is cleared within the woodland, many people will have concerns about how it could be used. I don’t take my grandchildren near that part of the park, and I worry the situation could worsen if it creates an area where people can gather out of sight.”

Following the emergence of photos showing tents and litter within the woodland, another resident, who asked not to be named, claimed their concerns had been realised.

They said: “Sadly, as predicted, the butterfly forest has become a hangout for drug users and is now full of tents and rubbish. They’ve even lit a fire in there.”

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When the large-scale felling first happened Porthcawl town councillor Brian Jones questioned whether other councillors were fully informed. He said: “I was not aware of that, no, and I don’t believe all councillors are aware of that.”

He also questioned the location of the butterfly garden, saying it would have been better placed in Griffin Park itself, where unused flower beds receive full sunlight.

However, when asked for comment this week, Cllr Jones said: “The butterfly garden and issues with it have recently been brought up at council by independent members, we have been informed that phase 2 will start soon, once this phase has been completed I will comment.”

When asked about the complaints in December, Mayor Elen Jones said any concerns surrounding the project would be discussed in their next meeting. Jones has now been asked to comment on these new images.