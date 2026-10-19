Review into future of Welsh universities gets underway amid financial pressures

Nation.Cymru Staff

A panel appointed to review higher education in Wales has held its first meeting, beginning an examination of how the sector is funded and organised.

Chaired by Professor Patrick Prendergast, the panel will regularly meet to consider student support, institutional funding, research and the long-term sustainability of higher education in Wales.

The Terms of Reference for the review were published in August.

Professor Prendergast is supported by a panel of seven experts in higher education:

Louise Casella, former Director of the Open University in Wales.

Dame Nicola Dandridge, currently visiting fellow at the University of Bristol and at the London School of Economics, and former Chief Executive of the Office for Students and Universities UK.

Dr Haydn Edwards, former principal of Coleg Menai and former chair of the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

Maike Halterbeck, partner at London Economics and co-head of their Education and Labour Markets team.

Dr Dylan E Jones, Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and former headteacher.

Dr Joe Marshall, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Universities and Businesses.

Bethan Owen, former Deputy Chief Executive of HEFCW and former Executive Director at Medr.

The Welsh Government announced the independent review earlier this year amid growing financial pressures on universities across Wales.

Professor Prendergast, a former president of Trinity College Dublin, was appointed to lead the review, which aims to examine how universities are funded, the support available to students and the future of research in Wales, as well as the long-term financial sustainability of the sector.

Meeting with the panel today, the Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell said: “Our universities educate generations of learners and bring real and lasting value to our communities.

“But the sector is facing unprecedented challenges and it is clear we cannot continue as we are. Doing nothing is not an option and decisive action must be taken.

“Today’s first meeting of the review panel marks an important first step in the journey towards a more sustainable higher education system, and I’m pleased that we can call on a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this area.

“I’m grateful to each member for giving their time and insight to this vital task and I have every confidence in their ability to shape a positive vision for the sector in extremely challenging circumstances.”

The review’s interim report is expected in summer 2027, with a full final report to follow the following winter.

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