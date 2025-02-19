Tory MS slams greyhound racing ban

Emily Price

A Tory Senedd Member has slammed the Welsh Government’s decision to ban greyhound racing on animal welfare grounds.

Announcing the plan on Tuesday (February 18), Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said the ban will come into force “as soon as practicably possible”.

The announcement received cross-party support in the Senedd as well as praise from animal rights groups.

The Dogs Trust described the Welsh Government’s pledge as a “significant step forward for animal welfare.”

‘Fun police’

But Conservative Senedd Member James Evans says the ban isn’t about animal welfare.

He has warned that the “fun police” will now be looking for the next thing to ban that “people enjoy” such as horse racing or fishing.

The MS for Brecon and Radnorshire is no stranger to Wales’ last remaining greyhound racing track in Ystrad Mynach – Valley Greyhound Stadium.

The Shadow Health Secretary told Nation.Cymru he has enjoyed a “very good day out” there on several occasions.

He says the Welsh Government hasn’t considered the people who use the track as a “social hub to meet other people” or the staff who will lose their jobs “in an area where employment is not easy to come by”.

‘Crisis’

He said: “The NHS is in crisis, schools are struggling, and grassroots sport is on its knees across Wales, and they think the answer is to ban greyhound racing.”

The ban comes following a petition against the sport that gathered over 35,000 signatures.

Mr Evans says that the groups pushing the petition “make a living” out of banning things.

‘Heritage’

He said: “This isn’t about animal welfare, some of the groups pushing this exist just to ban things people enjoy and chip away at our heritage.

“Today it’s greyhound racing, what’s next on their list to cancel?

“The fun police won’t stop here, once they’ve banned this, they’ll be coming for the next thing people enjoy!”

Dogs Trust figures show that in the past six years, more than 2,700 dogs have lost their lives in the UK as a result of racing with many more suffering serious or life-changing injuries.

There are now just four countries worldwide where greyhound racing is legal.

The Welsh Government will set out a clearer timetable for the ban in the spring.

