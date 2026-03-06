Transport for Wales reports improved passenger satisfaction and rail performance

Amelia Jones

Recent statistics reveal marked improvements in customer satisfaction and rail performance for Transport for Wales.

Transport Focus recently scored TfW at 91% in overall passenger satisfaction in their recent national survey which ranks them fourth among train operators in the UK.

The improvement marks a significant turnaround for the operator. In 2023, Transport for Wales ranked bottom of the same Transport Focus customer satisfaction survey, with overall passenger satisfaction recorded at 72%, amid criticism over reliability, cancellations and older rolling stock on parts of the network.

At the time, passenger groups and politicians raised concerns about service reliability across the Wales and Borders network, with delays and cancellations frequently cited as key frustrations for commuters.

Since then, TfW has introduced new rolling stock, timetable changes and major infrastructure upgrades, including progress on the South Wales Metro, which the operator says are contributing to improvements in punctuality and the overall passenger experience.

Passengers also scored 91% for TfW trains with considerations around crowding, personal safety and cleanliness.

Additionally, they achieved a six-percentage point rise in punctuality from 82 per cent to 88 per cent, the biggest quarter-on-quarter improvement of any rail operator.

Recent statistics from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) indicate a 5.5 percentage point improvement in rail performance, making TfW the most improved operator for the third consecutive period within the UK (11th out of 24 overall).

Cancellations have seen a 3.6 percentage point improvement, making TfW the second most improved operator (15th out of 24).

Transport for Wales has invested over £800 million into brand-new trains for the Wales and Borders network and is in the final stages of completing the £1 billion South Wales Metro.

The Core Valley Lines network – part of the South Wales Metro, which is owned and run by Transport for Wales has seen rail performance figures of over 90% on average for the past six months.

UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) figures also reveal that the TfW score has increased from 67.1 in January 2025 to 72.5 in January 2026, again indicating improvements in customer satisfaction.

Record investment

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “I am delighted with the progress TfW has made in transforming rail services across Wales to deliver an improved customer experience.

“These latest figures show that our commitment and investment to improving rail services across Wales is clearly paying off. New trains, more regular and reliable services and now fares frozen, keeping the costs down for passengers, along with record investment in developing the South Wales Metro is helping us move in the right direction.

“And with the UK Government’s £14bn generational investment in our railways there are more exciting times to come.”

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer for TfW said: “These recent statistics from Transport Focus, ORR and UKCSI demonstrate that our investment into our rail services is now positively impacting our rail performance and the customer experience.

“Figures from these three separate external bodies all tell a story of improvement in rail performance and customer satisfaction.

“Brand-new trains to our network improve the rail experience for our customers with better seating, information screens and general comfort, but they also provide us with more resilience allowing a more punctual and connected network.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to our excellent colleagues and the teams across TfW who live and breathe our values daily and are consistently improving the experience for our customers.

“Whilst it’s great to see improvements, we know there is much more to do. We’ll keep challenging ourselves to make things even better for our passengers this year.”