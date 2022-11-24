UK a ‘tyranny of the majority’ for England, says Welsh Green Party councillor

The UK is not an equal union of nations but a “tyranny of the majority” for England, a Welsh Green Party member has said.

Chris Evans of the Swansea and Gower Green Party made the comment after the UK Supreme Court unanimously decided that the Scottish Government does not have the power to call an independence referendum.

Cllr Evans said: “The United Kingdom is supposed to be an equal union of nations. The decision by the Supreme Court means that this is no longer true.

“One member is unable to leave under its own volition and is left with no effective mechanism for deciding its own destiny. This is true for each of the members except England which effectively holds a Tyranny of the Majority over the other three nations.

“A number of promises were made to Scottish voters before the last independence referendum, the vast majority of which have either been abandoned or ignored.

“Scotland was dragged out of the European Union against its will, even though the percentage of those wishing to remain in the European Union was larger than the percentage who wished to remain in the United Kingdom.

“Any claims to be a democratic union of equals has ended in the Supreme Court in London. It is for the people of Scotland to choose whether they wish to remain in the United Kingdom, it is not a matter on which an English government with no mandate in any of the Celtic countries should dictate.

“The Green Party firmly believes in democracy, which is why we support Proportional Representation, the devolution of power to the most appropriate level of government, and the fundamental right of each member nation to decide how and when it will leave the union or remain in it.”

‘Involuntary inmates’

Referencing Tryweryn, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has described the people of Wales as ‘involuntary inmates’ in the UK Union, saying: “The Tryweryn vote in 1957 taught people in Wales that Welsh MPs can always be over-ridden by the structural tyranny of the majority here in Westminster.

