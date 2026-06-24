Wales’ smallest tasting room opens at Bannau town

Nation Cymru staff

A Bannau Brycheioniog town famed for its independent businesses is set to welcome a new addition to its thriving high street, with what is thought to be Wales’ smallest wine, beer and spirits tasting room.

Owners of Blas Crickhowell, Pete and Mared are soon to launch their face-to-face only business, bringing some of the best wines from Wales and the world together in one of Wales’ most desirable locations.

Blas is a dedicated wine, beer, spirits, and tasting room offering a curated selection of circa 70 wine labels (with over 20 open for tasting via their Bermar preservation system), 30+ spirits, and 20+ craft beers.

To kick things off, they’ve also launched an exclusive membership with preferred pricing, named ‘The Fifty’.

Whether customers are exploring their tasters or joining The Fifty, they aim to provide a professional, tailored, and friendly experience for anyone wanting to drink better.

According to Blas’s owners: “We only have 50 founding memberships available. Each lifetime membership costs £200. Membership grants access to The Fifty pricing, exclusive early access to rare & collectible arrivals and Blas events.

“Once these places are filled, the Founding Fifty ledger will be closed.”

Blas is proudly bilingual, with their social media posts gaining widespread approval for the inclusivity and welcome addition of Cymraeg on Crickhowell’s high street.

Explaining why they decided to open Blas, co-owner Pete shared: “People keep asking me why I’m opening a wine, spirits & beer shop in Crickhowell. Here’s the answer:

“It was my time to leave the RAF because I missed my wife Mared & our two boys too much due to working away from home. During my 21-years of service I fell in love with wine, discovered whisky properly in my 30s, and have always loved a good beer. I knew I had to do something with that when the date of my RAF exit and the availability of 1A Beaufort Street aligned perfectly.

“I first came to Crickhowell walking the hills. Fell for the place immediately. Moved here with Mared in 2015 and we still live here with our young boys. I love this town, its people, its independence, and even the roadworks seem less annoying here.

“I love its shops too. But I’ve always thought there were a few pieces missing from the jigsaw. I’m confident Blas is one of them.

“I’m no expert. Just someone who loves a great drink and wants to share that. Come and find us on Beaufort Street this summer and help us complete the jigsaw.”

The picturesque town is enjoying its time in the sun at the moment, with Country Living writing recently: “Crickhowell is small, but its high street has the range and mix that many larger places would envy. There are bookshops, galleries, cafés, an artisanal bakery, a river running through town and breathtaking walking country just beyond it.

“In an age where so many high streets feel increasingly interchangeable, Crickhowell has become known for championing its independent businesses and pushing back against the chain-store sameness that has dulled so many other town centres.

“Local businesses have joined forces in campaigns to protect that identity – the result is a place with real local spirit rather than a high street that looks nice in photos.”

Sharing the news about the upcoming launch of Blas on Facebook in a bilingual post, the family-owned and run business wrote: “After months of planning, building, and stocking, Blas Crickhowell opens on Beaufort Street, at 10:30 on Friday 26th June.

Wine, beer and spirits. Possibly Wales’ smallest tasting room. Definitely Crickhowell’s!

“Everyone who makes a purchase on the opening weekend goes into a prize draw to win a personally curated selection from the shelves. We’ll pick the winner then pick the prize around them.

“If you want to be part of Blas from day one, there are still spaces left in The Fifty, our founding membership.

“Details at www.blascrickhowell.co.uk.

“Come and find us. We can’t wait to open the door.

“Ar agor – ddydd Gwener yma!

“Ar ôl misoedd o gynllunio, adeiladu a llenwi’r silffoedd. Mae Blas, Crughywel yn agor ei drysau ar Beaufort Street am 10:30am ddydd Gwener 26ain Mehefin.

“Gwin, cwrw a gwirod. Ystafell flasu leiaf Cymru yn ôl pob golwg… Ystafell flasu leiaf Crughywel beth bynnag!

“Bydd enw pawb sy’n prynu rhywbeth yn y siop yn ystod y penwythnos agoriadol yn cael eu rhoi mewn het a bydd cyfle i ennill rhywbeth arbennig oddi ar y silffoedd. Byddwn yn dewis yr enillydd a bydd y wobr yn cael ei dewis gyda’r enillydd.

“Os ydych eisiau bod yn rhan o Blas o’r diwrnod cyntaf un, gallwch ddod yn aelod sefydlu, sef un o The Fifty. Manylion ar www.blascrickhowell.co.uk

“Rydym yn edrych ymlaen i’ch croesawu i’r siop!”

Blas opens on Friday 26 June on Beaufort Street, Crickhowell.