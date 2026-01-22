Welsh health advocate targeted in abusive social media posts

Kyle Bright

A young medical student who volunteers to help break stigma surrounding women’s health has been targeted with racist and misogynistic abuse from across the world in posts misidentifying her as the Welsh health minister.

Athika Ahmed, a 23-year-old volunteer and medical student at Cardiff University, has faced abuse online based on her appearance and religion, including generated AI images depicting her eating food with a Palestinian flag emblazoned on her chest.

She made headlines recently due to her involvement with the Welsh Government as a health ambassador since the age of 16, a role where she has volunteered to develop resources to promote awareness of endometriosis, menopause and menstrual health among the youth.

NHS Voices, an initiative to promote the work of NHS staff and volunteers, praised Ahmed as an “unsung hero” who has contributed for many years: “Athika has been instrumental in many of the Health Board’s children’s plans and now the women’s health plan.

“She is an ambassador for the Love Your Period campaign and supports and educates young Muslim girls when it comes to the stigmatised topic of menstruation and cycles.

“All of her time she volunteers amongst her studies and has gone an unsung hero for many years.”

Misinformation has spread on social media channels including X, Facebook and YouTube across the world claiming she leads health affairs and holds a senior position in the Welsh Government, with some incorrectly claiming she is the Welsh health minister – a role held by Neath Senedd member Jeremy Miles.

One poster online wrote: “HEALTH MINISTER FOR WALES !!!! The world is mad, how the actual f*** can this be right?”

Many of the posts are inflammatory and racist, with far-right political commentator Katie Hopkins adding to the abuse online. In a video on social media, where she questioned Ahmed’s nationhood, she derided her further by saying she “looks like my hamster when faced with a bag of peanuts in an impending famine.

“Cheeks so big they’re squished up so her eyes can’t open. About as healthy as cancer.”

A separate anonymous account posted a checklist claiming she was chosen for diversity, and because she was “a certain religion”.

One comment on that post read: “There are times to be greatful for the burqa!”

While another added: “Was part of her training eating the previous ambassador?”

The right wing Parliament Watch and British Stand account also shared a YouTube video which discusses the ‘tens of millions’ of viewers of a viral post of Ahmed, attacking her role and criticising ‘DEI’ (Diversity, Equality and Inclusion).

Raising awareness

The unprecedented levels of abuse follow reporting by Nation Cymru on new resources that aim to give young people a better understanding of health conditions, a project that Ahmed was a part of.

She said: “We’ve had school nurses come in and talk to us about the materials they’ve been working on to use in schools. I’m really pleased we’ve been able to direct them towards the type of information we think would be beneficial and to suggest ideas about how they should be taught.

“It’s great we’ve been part of the process of teaching about women’s health in the future.”

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, praised the resources, saying they would support the health and wellbeing of Wales’s youth: “By working directly with young people to develop these materials, we’ve ensured they address the real questions and concerns they have.

“I’m grateful to all the young people who have contributed their insights and experiences to make these materials relevant and accessible.

“This is part of our commitment to address the gender health gap and improve health outcomes for women and girls across the country.”