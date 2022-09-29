Welsh Tories cite poll in call for investiture for Prince of Wales

Welsh Conservatives are calling for the Prince of Wales to have an investiture, despite him having no plans for “any kind” of an investiture like the 1969 event.

Recent reports understand William has no plans for “any kind” of an investiture like the ceremony staged for the King back in 1969, and is focused on “deepening the trust and respect” of the people of Wales over time.

Charles’ investiture at Caernarfon castle in 1969 drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.

‘Poll support’

Citing a recent YouGov poll, conducted for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University, Welsh Tories say it “puts support for an investiture for the Prince of Wales at 49% with 17% unsure,” adding: “Prince William is viewed favourably by 75% of Wales and 74% think he will do a good job in his new role.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Culture and Tourism, Tom Giffard MS said: “Three quarters of the Welsh public have a favourable view of the Prince of Wales and think he will do a good job.

“A clear plurality of Wales supports an investiture of some kind. The honorary title of The Prince of Wales should not be controversial.”

He felt the title itself had a benefit to Wales.

“The position itself is an economic asset, particularly to the tourism industry, in Wales. Just as UK tourism benefits from the Royal Family to the tune of millions each year, an investiture will bring in people from far and wide to enjoy the event, adding to the Welsh economy.

“The naysayers in Labour and Plaid Cymru are yet again putting their ideology above the prosperity of Wales.”

Poll details

On the subject of an investiture, the poll specifically states that 34% of those taking part are against one, 19 per cent in favour of a 1969-style event, and 20 per cent in favour of an investiture with a different kind of ceremony to Carnarfon in 1969.

Charles III announced that he was making William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales during his first speech as King; a petition against continuing with the Prince of Wales title has now attracted more than 35,000 signatures.

King Charles didn’t want to be Prince of Wales “any more than he wanted a headache” the former custodian of Caernarfon Castle has recently said.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously strongly suggested that any new investiture need not follow the pattern set in 1969.

