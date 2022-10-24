Welsh Tory call to ‘appalling record’ Drakeford for A&E ‘winter war rooms’

Welsh Conservatives are urging the First Minister, who they accuse of having an “appalling record in managing the NHS,” to follow England plans to set up NHS ‘war rooms’ to tackle A&E pressures.

NHS England is to establish ‘war room’ centres to provide information on bed capacity in hospitals and care homes; if one hospital becomes particularly busy, staff at the control centre can divert ambulances to different emergency departments.

The call follows what Welsh Tories have now described as “an outburst” from the First Minister last week as he “aimed to distract from his appalling record in managing the NHS through a vitriolic tantrum” at First Minister’s Questions.

Last week, Mark Drakeford’s voice trembled with emotion as he erupted at Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies over his criticism of the Welsh NHS.

Andrew RT Davies had quoted a member of the public who had said that Wales was like a “third-world country” when it came to healthcare.

He was later described by Tories as being in a “fit of fury” and having a “shameful lack of remorse” over “failings in the Welsh NHS”.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said: “The NHS in facing a very tough time across the UK, but we know that England are doing far better than Wales on several fronts – from treatment waiting lists, A&E waits, and ambulance delays – so it is only right that we look at what works elsewhere.

“These plans make the most of technology and smarter ways of working to ensure emergency services work as best as possible for patients and staff – they should be seriously considered as a means to prevent winter pressures and long-term Labour mismanagement overwhelming the NHS.

“Labour should not let patients and staff to fester in a system that does not work for them just because they don’t want to copy England.

“That attitude has meant no surgical hubs have been set up in Wales, which has left 60,000 people waiting over two years for treatment.

“Labour need to get a grip on the NHS and stop breaking all the wrong records.”

