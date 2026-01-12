YouTuber condemns ‘snobbery’ of Welsh speakers
A YouTuber, who recently came under fire for promoting the far right in Wales, has condemned the “snobbery attached to Welsh speakers.”
Faith Jarvis, the treasurer of an evangelical church in Neath, hosts the Faith Speaks Louder series uploaded to YouTube and other social media.
In a recent seven-minute video titled ‘Learning Welsh Needs to Change’, Faith explained why she believes the “absolutely shot” Welsh education system is hampering the language’s spread.
She said: “For some reason, it’s a real contentious issue in Wales because some people feel that you’re not ‘properly Welsh’ unless you speak the Welsh language.
“This is where I think we’ve got to get to the root of the problem because Plaid want to chuck more money at the educational system, so do Labour, in order for us to be able to speak Welsh. So they want English medium schools to become Welsh medium schools.
“I think that is already a bad idea because our educational system in Wales is terrible. It’s absolutely shot. So I think the way that we approach learning Welsh has to be different.”
She goes on to say that, while she believes everybody in Wales should speak Welsh, the want and passion to do so “isn’t there”.
Faith states: “I believe one of the roots of the problem is there’s a snobbery attached to Welsh speakers…So non-Welsh speakers feel like they’re looked down upon and that there’s this hierarchy out there, they are more Welsh because they can speak the language of Wales.
“I’ve experienced this firsthand. I was driving past mid Wales, went into a shop in a little village to buy some things. And the woman behind the counter, she was obviously the owner of the shop, was so rude. She refused to talk to me in English. She was so rude and then asked me to leave. She literally said, ‘please leave’ because I was an English-speaking Welsh woman. And I think that attitude is disgusting.
“We wonder why, then, non-Welsh speakers refuse to speak Welsh. It’s because of that attitude from the Welsh speakers. So we have to bridge the divide.”
Faith’s solution is “introducing [the language] into our everyday lives. Like every time we go to a coffee shop, if the Councillors worked alongside businesses and say with a coffee shop, now we go in and instead of saying, oh, ‘can I have a cup of tea?’ Just ask for a panad, or you know, if it’s a panad o goffi, right?
“Then I think they will filter into our society, into our communities a lot faster than if we try to do it through the schools and force the Welsh language onto the youth…
“This is again why I’m not voting for Plaid because they’re not looking at us culturally and communities understanding that there’s a massive divide right now in our nation and how to bridge that divide. Do you know what they’re going to do? Just chuck more money at it and hope that it heals itself and that is not it.
“That song, ‘there’ll be a welcome in the hillside, there’ll be a welcome in the vales’. That is what Wales is. We are a country and a nation of friends and we welcome friendship, right? So Welsh needs to come back but not via education, via community projects.”
Problematic
Faith Jarvis has previously come under fire for interviewing problematic figures, including Bishop Ceirion Dewar, known for his nationalist Christianity, as well as far-right ‘activist’ Dan Morgan.
In a previous post, a Welsh Christian leader told Nation.Cymru: “[Faith] presents herself as apolitical, yet many of her talking points closely mirror those found in the alt-right and Reform UK playbook. Taken together, [Faith Speaks Louder] has the appearance of a soft-launch campaign aimed at drawing a section of the Christian vote towards Reform ahead of next year.”
Resources
The 22 Welsh-language initiatives, Mentrau Iaith, across the country “create opportunities where anyone and everyone can enjoy using Welsh every day within their communities.” Find out more about the events and activities, as well as traditional ‘lessons’, they host here.
A partnership between the National Centre for Learning Welsh and Mentrau Iaith, Hapus i Siarad promotes businesses and workers happy to speak in Welsh to learners with a bright orange sign or badge. Learners with a mentor can receive a stamp on their ‘learner’s passport’, but anyone wishing to practice can participate.
The National, International, and Urdd Eisteddfods are hosted every year in Cymru, bringing together speakers and learners from across the country to watch and participate in Welsh culture.
Shwmae Sumae Day celebrated on the 15 October each year since 2013 encourages learners and speakers to share conversations in Welsh starting with the simple greeting ‘Shwmae’. Information on last year’s campaign is available here.
Additional useful resources include language-learning apps such as SaySomethingIn and Duolingo, as well as the Welsh-language magazine for learners, Lingo Newydd.
For further discussion on the political and social relationship in Wales between those who speak Welsh and those who do not, read Stephen Price’s ‘Taffia and the Illusion of Welsh Privilege’ here.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Blimey, she really is out of touch and delusional. What kind of weird fantasy land is this nutjob living in?
She is part of a Christian You Tube Channel – as you tell by her Christ-like attitudes to others
What a load of nonsense. Lie after lie spewing out of her mouth. I an monoglot English speaking, 72 years old, travelled Cymru extensively and have never come across this ‘snobbery’ She obviously has an agenda so you can expect to see her name on a Reform SENEDD list soon
Ask who funds her.
I have travelled Wales for decades for work and leisure and NEVER come across what she describes even where Welsh will be the first language.
But I constantly see hatred from the likes of her.
I bet all the people in the pub were speaking English until she walked in, that’s the usual story, right?
…and “they’re forcing it down our throats”, “they get all the best jobs”, etc etc…
How foolish to believe that a language community that has been the victim of so much prejudice would be in a position to lord it over fellow-Welsh people just because the latter are di-Gymraeg. It shouldn’t need stressing that everyone born Welsh is equally Welsh, since that is the consensus of opinion among Welsh speakers and monoglots alike.
What a load of old tosh! Voltaire is quoted often on this. “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” attempts to kill a language is an atrocity! This woman is plainly of the Trump/Fartage persuasion!
“
Presumably the welcome in the veils is the Islamic community greeting visitors? She has a point about the education system which is bad in the whole UK but absolutely terrible in Wales. I had hoped that devolution would lead to a radical improvement in the schools but they have deteriorated and lagged behind even England.
It’s likely that half of England is worse but hidden in PISA data by top performance in the wealthy home counties. If this wasn’t the case they’d release PISA data for the regions to show off how the poorest areas are confounding the narrative that educational attainment is strongly linked to wealth.
There are challenges and problems within Welsh education but none of the prejudiced nonsense from this person offers any solutions.
Does anyone believe her story about going into a shop in mid Wales!? Only if they’re incredibly gullible I would say. Why is Nation.Cymru giving this woman the oxygen of free publicity when 99.99% of the population have never even heard of her?
In order to show up her ignorance and what we can expect from a Farage run Senedd.
I have recently joined Plaid Cymru as a non Welsh speaker and have already been to all kinds of events whether social or formal. I haven’t encountered one ounce of prejudice or “ snobbery” in any way shape or form. We all know what type this woman is talking the only bit of sense she talks is when she said we should all be speaking Cymraeg and that’s what I intend to do in the very near future. Absolutely nothing to do with any prejudice whatsoever.
YouTube is full of random right-wing flat earth loons shouting into the void. Let’s not fall into the trap of giving them the oxygen of publicity, eh?
Standing for Reform UK in a local election in 3… 2… 1…
Woman thrives on stirring the pot – nothing new in that. She thrives in that echo chamber inhabited by similarly narrow or closed minds.
“I’ve experienced this firsthand. I was driving past mid Wales, went into a shop in a little village to buy some things. And the woman behind the counter, she was obviously the owner of the shop, was so rude. She refused to talk to me in English. She was so rude and then asked me to leave. She literally said, ‘please leave’ because I was an English-speaking Welsh woman. And I think that attitude is disgusting.”
And then she went to the pub, where everyone started speaking Welsh as soon as she walked in.
” A welcome in the veils” ? Freudian slip there, or just illiterate.
“I was driving past mid Wales”
How do you drive past mid Wales?
I do not speak Welsh as we had no chance in school back in the 1960,s maybe at my age 75 i am to old because i cannot get around but she is talking nonsense i know loads of people who speak Welsh no snobbery from them or as they used to say people who look down their nose at you the only place i found that was in my Army days with the Officer class not all Some officers where Welsh born but officers of the Guards Regiments Public Schoolboys who where really Snobbish