Consider what you can achieve, rather than focusing on what you cannot

As Wynne Godley wrote in his seminal short paper Maastricht and All That, “the power to issue its own money, to make drafts on its own central bank, is the main thing that defines national independence”. Trying to persuade the people of Wales that independence is meaningful, or even possible, without your own currency is a losing strategy. It is a lesson that Scotland wishes it had learnt.

It is always flattering to be given credit where none is due. Dr Ball’s recent opinion piece highlighted my thoughts that Wales should have its own currency and grouped many other opinions under the heading ‘followers of Scotonomics’.

I am absolutely convinced that many people in the Welsh independence movement who support a Welsh currency have never heard of Scotonomics.

Their wisdom, however, I am sure, comes from observation.

Most informed people are aware that over 90% of nation-states issue their own unit of account (the technical monetary operations name for currency/money). Of the remainder, most are partners in a currency union, giving up their own currency but maintaining powerful tools to issue their own debt, like the Euro states.

No similar nation to Wales has ever chosen to use another nation’s unit of account.

In Currency options for an independent Wales, a paper commissioned in 2023 by the Welsh Government, Thibault Laurentjoye concludes, “Wales becoming independent….means that it should aim to maximise its ability to create the policy space needed to achieve its political objectives. For reasons that have been made clear, this report argues in favour of creating a Welsh currency.”

Alex Salmond

Many Welsh indy supporters will also be aware of Alex Salmond’s currency journey. In 2013, Scotland’s First Minister proposed a currency union, very much along the lines that Dr Ball suggests. By 2023, as he explains to me in an interview here, he had changed his mind. A decade too late.

Most commentators in Scotland highlight the currency position as the one thing that ensured our continued life in the Union. Dr Ball’s position is the riskiest of all possible options, and hints at the exceptionalism that comes with a colonial mindset. But others take it much further. Professor Richard Murphy and Common Weal’s Dr Craig Dalzell suggest that had Scotland won its independence with Alex’s plan, we would be in an even worse position as an independent nation than we are as part of this Union! A pretty terrifying idea. The same conclusion would be drawn for Wales if it continued to use Sterling. You need only one historical event to prove the absurdity of that plan.

The lender of last resort

Imagine a COVID-like episode again. As uncomfortable as it is, it is easy to imagine in a world of continuing warming temperatures and habitat destruction. Would the Bank of England, controlled as it is by the UK Treasury, spend billions of pounds buying up Welsh and Scottish corporate debt? Would it gift our governments billions to source medical supplies to save our health services from collapsing? Be happy to pay part of the wages of millions of people who had chosen to leave the union? To increase welfare payments to two states with their own welfare systems? The UK government’s response would be that independence means exactly that. You want to run your own affairs. Then deal with the consequences. And while you are contemplating the unthinkable, what would the response be with Farage as PM?

Those consequences would be borrowing tens of billions of pounds from the Bank of England or international money markets, at eye-watering interest rates. Assuming that the English government was happy to provide Scotland and Wales with the capacity to drive up prices and compete for scarce resources.

The Welsh government, unable to create government liabilities to purchase goods in its unit of account (as the UK did with ease during the pandemic), would have to find money before it could spend it. Raising taxes to cover the costs is impossible in a shrinking economy where most people are at home, unable to work. Without the ability to call on an institution – the Welsh Central Bank – that issues the unit of account used in Wales, you turn the government of a nation into a household. And you accept crushing austerity and a full-blown health disaster.

The everyday business of government

A COVID-like experience would be an extreme case. So, how would the everyday business of the Welsh government proceed using England’s unit of account? It would pay all of its employees in Sterling. It would levy taxes and fines in Sterling. If it wanted to spend more than it collected in taxes, it would have to borrow pounds at rates set by those with the money. It would, in effect, operate very much the same as it does now, with the only change being that it was now able to borrow foreign currency to an extent that could make it insolvent. You can see why things could be even worse.

What difference does issuing a currency make? In brief, when the Welsh government issues its own unit of account, it changes the rules of the game. It now controls where it was once controlled. It is a rate setter rather than a taker.

All government payments, taxes, and fines are made in its unit of account. It creates these units digitally by pressing keys on a keyboard (exactly how the UK government does it now). It never needs to find those units before it can spend them.

It can tax to better effect. It can tax wealth to remove power from the wealthy, not to fund itself. It can tax to change behaviour.

As only government-created money in the Welsh unit of account can initially purchase Welsh government debt, it takes control. It can set the rate of ‘borrowing’ at 0%, or 2% or whatever level it wants. It could also decide not to issue any long-term government liabilities.

It can allocate sufficient funds and set a tax rate to ensure there is no unemployment in Wales.

If a COVID-like experience arises, it can, with 100% certainty, provide those units of account to any individual or institution in Wales. And it does this without a single unit of debt denominated in a foreign currency, such as Sterling.

Should a global event smash against the Welsh economy, it can devalue its currency rather than undergo austerity.

Powers

These are the powers that open up to a Welsh government that issues its own unit of account. It will be up to the Welsh government and its citizens which powers it decides to use.

As Dr Ball and I are supporters of independence for Wales, it is essential to focus on the things that bring us together rather than the differences we have. In both identifying the importance of currency, we are certainly on the same page. But it is, of course, important to defend one’s position.

I am one of the most realistic economic commentators who support Scottish independence. Independence is only a means to deliver the ends of a more progressive economy. If the wrong type of independence is chosen, our nations will not be more prosperous. Even if we do, it will be through both chance and good judgment. As independent nations, we are in for a torrid time. But as part of the Union, we are powerless.

As I wrote in the Nation in June, “Both new nations [Scotland and Wales] will be bound to a moribund larger nation….The amount of debt held by the Scottish and Welsh private sectors in Sterling may slow our progress towards prosperity. With a desire to avoid fiscal austerity, our currencies may have to be devalued. Tough decisions lie ahead.” If I am selling snake oil, who would buy it with that sales schtick?

As an institutional economist, I have a worldview that differs from the mainstream neoclassical-informed economic commentary and its accompanying ‘learned helplessness.’ This enables me to fully grasp the potential of independence in Wales and consider what you can achieve, rather than focusing on what you cannot.

