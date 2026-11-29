Ben Wildsmith

Trailing around Lidl this morning, wondering how many different German words there could possibly be for marzipan covered in dark chocolate, I found a trace of emotion penetrating the rusted armour around my shrivelled, desiccated soul.

Like you, I’m a huge fan of Christmas music being piped around supermarkets for the last four months of the year. The way it works relentlessly at one’s consciousness, sanding down the wrinkles of the brain into a smooth orb of Shakin’ Stevens–infused goodwill, is truly magical.

So, I paused a while by the boxed Glühwein gift sets to radiate love to my fellow shoppers as they swarmed around me like festive locusts.

What fine people, I thought, as one stood staring at her phone with her trolley blocking my route towards the 29p paracetamol.

It’s been a trying weekend, to be honest. My piece on Thursday caused a bit of an online kerfuffle. I sent it from my hotel room in Bangkok on Wednesday night before setting off on a 28-hour journey back to the Rhondda that included four hours of Communist hospitality at Shanghai airport and a bus ride from Gatwick with a friendly lady who was keen to explain how Danny Tommo was a 21st-century Joan of Arc.

So, I was a little diminished by the time I caught up with internet discussion about what I’d written and pretty much forgotten about.

Shadow Minister for Government Efficiency Iain McIntosh MS reckoned it was the “worst excuse for ‘journalism’” he’d ever seen “in his life”. In his whole life, dear reader! He’s no spring chicken, either.

Francesca O’Brien MS took time out from opining that benefits claimants should be put down to tell the Welsh Books Council my column was evidence that Nation.Cymru must be defunded and then put down, presumably.

Art Wright – who is an MS, not a discount craft supplies warehouse – was rendered virtually speechless.

“Utterly shocking,” he managed to type, before reaching for the smelling salts.

Jabba the Hutt

Reform’s official Welsh account created an AI rendering of me looking like Jabba the Hutt in front of a laptop (harsh but fair), and one of their supporters demanded that whoever employed me be prosecuted for it.

“Hell hath no fury like a free-speech absolutist scorned.”

So, as I stood in the queue at Lidl trying to locate the app that entitles me to free pastries once a month, my seasonal cheer was understandably absent. But over the Tannoy came the one that always gets me.

If I differ fundamentally from Reform Yookayists, it’s down to what they like to describe as suicidal empathy. What I see as a duty to be concerned about and interested in people who are different from me, they view as sentimental weakness. As Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer replaced Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, I felt a pang of that which has followed me since childhood.

Those bastard reindeer. I mean, it’s great that things worked out for Rudolph in the end. He’s an inspiration, but who knows the lasting trauma he’s suffered from being socially excluded in his formative years? I stand with Rudolph.

Obnoxious

So, Huw Irranca-Davies, maybe you should think about that when you are refusing to allow Joe Martin to join in all the reindeer games just because he’s white, obnoxious and disingenuous. Cymru is on the verge of losing a great parliamentarian because of you, Huw. If he is forced to take up a position managing Rupert Lowe’s B&B in Bethlehem, we will know who to blame.

I thought of Joe as I loaded the 0% beer into the boot of the car. After he starts life in a manger, the story goes quiet until he begins his ministry at Exeter University. Then it goes quiet again until shortly before his crucifixion a couple of weeks ago in Cardiff Bay.

“They said to you, ‘In the last time there will be scoffers, following their own ungodly passions.’” – Jude 1:18

I have learned my lesson, dear readers. I will never allow the phrase ‘Fuck you, Joe’ to appear under my byline again. Peace be with you.