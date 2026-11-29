Paul Davies – Member of the Senedd for Ceredigion Penfro

I am living with prostate cancer. That is why, for me, the debate about men’s health is not an abstract discussion about strategies and statistics. It is about people, their families and what happens when a diagnosis changes their lives.

In September 2022, I publicly shared my diagnosis following a meeting with my consultant earlier that week. At the time, I described the service I had received as second to none and expressed my gratitude to the NHS staff looking after me for their advice and support.

I also encouraged people to listen to their bodies and contact their GP if something didn’t feel right. Speaking openly mattered then. It matters just as much now.

As I have said in speaking about my experience, a cancer diagnosis affects not only the individual but their family too. Living with prostate cancer has given me a greater understanding of the challenges patients and those closest to them face. It has also strengthened my determination to improve diagnosis and treatment.

But I do not want my experience to be considered in isolation. This month, so closely aligned with Movember, we should connect the conversation about prostate cancer to a wider question. What would it take to give men and boys across Wales a better chance of living longer, healthier lives?

More than an awareness month

Movember’s 2026 Wales report provides a stark starting point. In 2024, 6,793 men in Wales died before their 75th birthday, representing more than one in three male deaths. Men in the most disadvantaged communities can expect to live 7.5 fewer years than those in the most advantaged.

Those figures should challenge us to look beyond individual behaviour. Telling men to talk is important. It is even more important to ask whether services are ready to listen, are accessible when needed and can offer timely help.

That is why I support Movember’s call for a dedicated Men’s Health Plan for Wales.

A credible plan should bring physical and mental health together. It should make prevention and earlier diagnosis priorities, while recognising that support must continue after a diagnosis. It should ask how we reach men who are least likely to come forward, rather than expecting everyone to navigate services in the same way.

In September, I welcomed Movember to the Senedd to highlight its work on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health. The importance of that work reaches well beyond November. Awareness should be the beginning of a commitment, not its annual substitute.

A plan that leads to action

First, we need a stronger focus on earlier detection and access to care. I have called for a national prostate cancer screening programme and for prostate cancer to be explicitly addressed in Wales’s forthcoming National Cancer Strategy. Ministers should seriously examine how earlier detection can be made more accessible, guided by clinical evidence and a clear understanding of the benefits and harms of different approaches.

Alongside that work, a Men’s Health Plan should set out how information, diagnostic services and treatment will connect. Encouraging a man to seek help must be matched by a service able to respond. The ambition should be timely, high-quality care wherever he lives.

Second, we should take community support seriously. Movember’s report highlighted the work of Men’s Sheds, Helpu and Lads and Dads, among many others, while warning that successful initiatives remain fragmented. A Welsh plan must connect their great work with statutory services and provide a basis for sustained support, rather than leave these community groups to bridge gaps on their own.

Third, there must be accountability. I want to see named responsibility, clear milestones and public reporting on progress. A plan should tell us what will change, who will deliver it and how we will know whether it is working. Listening to patients and families must be part of that process from the outset.

This is not a competition with women’s health. As Movember makes clear, a dedicated plan for men and boys would complement the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan 2025–2035. Recognising different needs should help us build a fairer health service for everyone.

Nor should this be reduced to party politics. I have worked with colleagues from other parties, including Lord Kevin Brennan, to raise awareness of prostate cancer. We should bring that same willingness to work together to the wider men’s health agenda.

My diagnosis has made this issue personal. But the case for action is much bigger than any one person’s story.

This Movember, my message to the Welsh Government is straightforward: listen to the men and families sharing their experiences, work with the organisations already reaching them and commit to a Men’s Health Plan for Wales with the resources and accountability to deliver. We ask men not to put off seeking help. The government should show the same urgency in responding.