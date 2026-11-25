Simon ap Gruffydd

The boycott, confrontation and failed vote supplied plenty of headlines. What did they deliver for Wales?

Reform walked out of the Senedd, returned demanding the removal of its presiding officer, and lost. For a party so practised at pointing the finger at others, it was a revealing exercise in isolating itself.

It’s attempt to remove Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies failed by 55 votes to 29. After a fortnight of boycotting proceedings, Reform discovered that escalating a confrontation does not necessarily persuade anyone outside its own ranks.

The sequence resembled a playground tantrum: misbehave, reject the telling-off, refuse to participate, then demand the removal of whoever intervened. Wales deserves professional politicians capable of looking beyond wounded pride to the people depending on them.

The dispute began when Reform MS Joe Martin claimed that white British people were being “replaced”. The Llywydd ruled his contribution discriminatory and offensive and required an apology before calling him to speak again. Reform chose a boycott, followed by its unsuccessful challenge to his position.

An apology offered a route back to parliamentary business. Instead, Reform made its own grievance the business.

That choice exposes the problem with politics built around confrontation: resolving a dispute can become less rewarding than prolonging it. An apology ends the story. A walkout generates pictures. A demand to remove the Llywydd generates headlines.

Defeat offers another opportunity to allege persecution.

The pattern increasingly resembles a continuing search for sensational headlines and PR stunts, with attention becoming a substitute for achievement. There is always another provocation, another dramatic announcement, another reason why everybody else is to blame.

Alongside the spectacle comes the familiar reversal: point the finger, provoke outrage, then claim victimhood when challenged. Those whose belonging was questioned disappear from the discussion. The politician who questioned it becomes the person

we are asked to feel sorry for.

The accusing finger turns into an outstretched palm.

There is a wider context. In 2024, Nigel Farage claimed that a growing number of young Muslims did not subscribe to British values, while denying that he was attacking Islam.

A section of society again found its loyalties placed under suspicion.

Such rhetoric divides people into those who belong without question and those expected to keep proving themselves. One group is encouraged to feel dispossessed; another is left permanently on probation. Yet politicians making these arguments

demand the consideration their rhetoric so readily withholds from others.

Criticism is not persecution. Losing a vote is not disenfranchisement. Parliamentary standards do not become oppression because they apply to Reform.

But did the party genuinely expect to win?

There is no clear public evidence that it did. Before the vote, ITV reported that Reform lacked a majority and was unlikely to attract support from other groups. The obstacle was apparent before the confrontation reached its conclusion.

If Reform expected victory, where did it imagine the additional support would come from? Did it mistake the intensity of its indignation for the strength of its argument?

If it anticipated defeat, what did it expect to achieve? Parties can legitimately pursue losing motions to establish a principle or record opponents’ positions. But after a fortnight’s boycott, Reform owes constituents an explanation of how this escalation

advanced their interests. A parliamentary defeat cannot tell us what every Welsh voter thinks. It does expose the distance between claiming to speak for Wales and persuading its elected representatives. Reform’s grievance is not a national mandate.

The comparison with Farage’s Clacton by-election is instructive. In August, having triggered the contest through his own resignation, he won after the major parties declined to stand. Count Binface finished second: 9,455 votes against Farage’s 22,239.

Victory over a man dressed as a bin in Clacton. Defeat in the Welsh Parliament.

Opposite results, but similar opportunities for political theatre.

Each provides a stage, an antagonist and another episode of Reform against the system. Victory becomes a popular uprising; defeat becomes evidence that the establishment has closed ranks. Either way, the narrative survives. Constituents risk

becoming extras in a drama supposedly staged on their behalf.

What did the boycott achieve for someone waiting for treatment, struggling with rent or seeking support for a child? Which minister faced tougher scrutiny because an opposition seat was empty?

Nor can another denunciation of “the establishment” excuse it. Farage worked as a City commodities trader before serving in the European Parliament from 1999 to 2020. That does not prevent him challenging power, but it makes the perpetual outsider pose

increasingly threadbare. He has spent decades influencing the politics he now promises to rescue us from.

Reform’s representatives hold office and exercise public power. They cannot claim its authority while treating its responsibilities as somebody else’s concern. Calling opponents “the establishment” conveniently recasts disagreement as collusion and accountability as an ambush.

The saviour claim deserves equal scepticism. Withdrawing from scrutiny does little to demonstrate fitness to improve public services. Casting sections of society as threats does little to strengthen communities.

Reform’s voters deserve serious representation: effective scrutiny and practical proposals, rather than their frustrations becoming an inexhaustible supply of party publicity.

Today’s defeat leaves Reform with a credibility problem. After a fortnight’s boycott and an attempt to remove the Llywydd, what can it show for the escalation? The result invites questions about its judgement, ability to build support and effectiveness as an opposition.

That does not establish electoral damage. Supporters may see defiance; others may see self-indulgence. But Reform has handed its critics a concrete example of confrontation producing publicity without achieving its stated objective. A party asking

to be trusted with government has exposed weaknesses in its ability to persuade the parliament it already sits in.

The potential damage lies in that gap between swagger and delivery. Reform promised a challenge to authority and demonstrated the limits of its own influence. It now has to explain why this episode should inspire confidence in its capacity to deliver anything more substantial.

For once, the marginalisation was its own doing. Wales deserves representatives who turn up, do the work and remember whose interests they were elected to serve.