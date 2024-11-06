Saving books, saving minds: The urgent crisis in children’s reading

Llinos Dafydd

There’s no way around it: children’s reading is at a crisis point.

A recent report from the National Literacy Trust revealed that only one in three young people enjoy reading in their free time – a sharp drop from nearly half last year.

As an author, adaptor, editor, a Mam, and someone who simply loves books, I find this incredibly troubling.

This decline isn’t just about academics. It’s about losing a key way for young people to connect with themselves, their communities, and the world around them.

To make matters worse, the very industry that creates, publishes, and delivers these books to young readers is facing its own serious struggles.

A publishing industry on the brink

In recent years, funding for the publishing industry has been steadily shrinking. Organizations like Publishing Wales have warned of an impending “financial cliff-edge” due to repeated budget cuts.

The situation is similar across the board: publishers, particularly smaller and independent ones, are facing enormous financial pressure.

And this threat isn’t limited to publishers – it extends to everyone involved in creating and distributing books: authors, editors, illustrators, librarians, and booksellers. Without proper funding, the infrastructure that brings books into children’s lives risks collapsing.

And if publishers are forced out of the market, what will that mean for children’s access to high-quality, engaging, and diverse reading materials?

A digital world competing for attention

Today’s children are digital natives, surrounded by fast-paced media and interactive content. Compared to the immediate stimulation of video games, social media, and streaming platforms, books can feel “slow” or even outdated.

But that doesn’t make books any less relevant or powerful.

In fact, we have a huge opportunity to bring books into the digital spaces that children already love. By embracing interactive e-books, storytelling apps, and other creative digital formats, we can create experiences that feel as alive and engaging as any video game, while still giving children all the benefits that come from reading.

Imagine books that go beyond the page, letting children interact with characters, make choices that affect the story, or learn through hands-on activities within the narrative.

These innovations don’t need to replace traditional books but can complement them, bridging the gap and showing that reading can be just as exciting as other forms of digital content.

Making reading relatable and fun

There’s already a wealth of engaging books out there, covering everything from friendship and kindness to humour and adventure.

Just this past year, we’ve seen fantastic new titles that bring these themes to life. But the challenge is ensuring these books reach the hands of young readers who need them most.

Reading should feel less like a school requirement and more like an exciting journey, filled with stories that reflect kids’ diverse interests and experiences.

From action-packed adventures to heartwarming tales of connection, let’s keep widening the range of stories and working together to make these books accessible and engaging.

By doing this, we can help every child find a story that sparks their curiosity and see reading as a joy, not a chore.

Rising costs and shrinking access to books

In today’s economic climate, rising costs make it increasingly difficult for families to afford books. Libraries have always been a vital resource for equalising access to reading materials, but even libraries are struggling with funding cuts.

Many can’t afford to stock new releases, host events, or offer the same level of community engagement they once could. This is where we need to step up with creative solutions.

Libraries should be seen as hubs of excitement for young readers, not just places for quiet study.

Imagine libraries hosting regular storytelling sessions, author visits, interactive workshops, and community book-sharing initiatives.

These spaces should feel welcoming and exciting, allowing children to explore books that speak to their realities, their challenges, and their dreams.

Community-based programs can also help. Book swaps, local author readings, and affordable book fairs could provide access to new and engaging titles, especially for children who may not otherwise have many books at home.

We need to make it clear that books are valuable resources, as essential to a child’s development as any other educational tool.

Why government support is crucial

The National Literacy Trust has called for the government to take action, and I couldn’t agree more.

The government’s role is essential if we’re serious about reversing this trend and reviving a culture of reading.

A national reading taskforce could work to make reading for pleasure a core part of education, not just an afterthought squeezed into the curriculum.

We need a shift in mindset: reading isn’t just a skill to be tested; it’s a lifelong habit that fuels imagination, empathy, and critical thinking.

A taskforce could prioritise reading programs in schools, provide funding for libraries to host engaging events, and support publishers and authors creating diverse, high-quality content.

It’s time to show children, parents, and educators that reading is an essential part of life, not just an academic requirement.

Without government support, we’ll struggle to make meaningful changes – and our young readers will continue to lose out.

Why this matters for all of us

The crisis in children’s reading isn’t just a problem for publishers, schools, or libraries. It’s a societal issue. When children stop reading, we all lose.

We lose the next generation of thinkers, creators, and leaders. We lose the shared stories that connect us, help us understand one another, and shape our future.

And if we lose our publishing industry, we risk losing the diversity of voices that enrich our culture and offer children books that reflect the world they’re growing up in.

So, what can we do?

First, we need to make reading a priority – not just in schools but across communities, from libraries to bookshops to homes.

We need to fight for the funding that will keep publishers in business, libraries stocked, and stories flowing into the hands of young readers.

And we need to remember that books aren’t just for learning. They’re for living, dreaming, and connecting.

Let’s make sure every child has the chance to experience that joy, and let’s work together to keep the magic of books alive.

Because if we don’t act now, we risk losing something that goes far beyond books on a shelf.

We risk losing a generation’s love for reading and, with it, a critical part of what makes us human.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

