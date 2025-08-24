Swastikas, flags, and other symbols

Gwern Gwynfil

In the early 20th Century, the swastika became popular across the Western world as an ornamental symbol of hope, good fortune and, in the aftermath of the First World War, of peace.

Now utterly synonymous with the horrors of Nazi Germany, at least for the Western world, it is easy to forget that for millennia this has been a sacred and holy symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.

It is also easy for us to forget that the symbol remains popular and prevalent in Hindu culture and across the Asian nations, where it remains a symbol of good fortune, well-being and prosperity. The weight of historic meaning obliterating any modern Western connotations.

However, there can be little chance of reclaiming this symbol in the Western world. The weight of history and the swastika’s association with antisemitism, racism, fascism, totalitarianism and all the horror of the Second World War will forever cloud our perceptions. When the swastika was misappropriated and made the logo of the Nazi party, although there were also peace campaigners making use of the same image in their promotional material across Europe well into the 1930s, its fate as a symbol of evil was sealed forever.

Symbols still matter

Unfortunately, right wing groups today continue to try and seize symbols to make their own. Whether this is a hand gesture, a logo, a flag, or some other popular iconography.

Some attempts are easily dismissed – attempts to co-opt the Welsh Dragon in support of the far right are destined for failure. We are far too attached to our national symbol and flag, far too proud of it as a symbol of all that we are in Wales.

Welsh people are privileged to be able to feel a surge of joy and pride wherever and whenever we see our flag flying. This is why there are so many flown on flagpoles and draped on buildings across Wales.

Right wing groups may drape themselves in the Welsh Dragon in Wales but we see through them – they can’t have our dragon and no amount of cosplay will change that reality.

Cross of St George

This is not so true of the English flag, the cross of St George. For many in England it inspires mixed feelings at best. Ever since the football hooligans and far right appropriated it in the 1970s and 1980s there have been unpleasant connotations surrounding this symbol of England.

A house draped in the England flag is currently more likely to inspire discomfort than joy and pride.

This is why the England flag campaign seems to have divided parts of the English establishment and many English communities.

An Opportunity to Reclaim and Own the Flag

This is the wrong approach. The flag campaign, wherever it originated, is a golden opportunity for all of England to reclaim its flag. I would urge and encourage everyone in England to grasp the opportunity to do so.

Fly the flag everywhere across England, take it back permanently from the right wingers, the racists and the hooligans. Make it the flag of Middle England, of diversity, of the progressive left. Make it the flag of your sporting heroes, make it a symbol of the things about which you are proud, not those of which you are ashamed.

Unlike the swastika for the Western world, the Cross of St George can be reclaimed and should be. Women’s sport in England is on a roll, first the football, a good chance in the rugby World Cup. Let England rediscover its identity and reclaim its flag as a wholesome representation of the best of England. What better way to reject the right wing, the racists, and the violence of hooligans?

Learn from the realism, hope and aspirations of artists like Rachel Chinouriri.

Be more Cymru, Be more Alba

I, for one, would love for my English peers and friends to be able to take the same pride in their flag as I do in our Welsh Dragon, and my Scottish peers and friends do in their Saltire. Strong and vibrant national identity does not need to be toxic, confrontational or destructive in the modern era.

This is not the nationalism of the 19th century. It is most definitely not the nationalism of the 20th century. It doesn’t need exceptionalism to thrive, it doesn’t need hatred, prejudice and fear of outside influences and the ‘other’ to be lively and powerful.

It is identity and ownership, culture and respect, in a world where how we identify and define ourselves, in real life and online, really matters. National flags are too important to be corrupted.

‘In England’s Green and Pleasant Land’

There is an England of which all the English can be proud – it is wholesome, decent and accepting, born of its own diverse origins as the global melting pot at the heart of an old, now extinct, Empire.

It is for the people of England to stand up and own this vision of their country, to reclaim its symbols. To ensure those symbols express who they are in ways that truly reflect the reality of their nation and the values they wish to convey.

What better way to resist the empty soundbites and meaningless noise and rhetoric of the right wing agitators, those seeking to disrupt the nation, than to reclaim the Cross of St George and make it the symbol of a vibrant, modern England?

A Message to England

Embrace the Cross as we embrace the Dragon. Make it a symbol of who you really are as a nation in the round. Understand and remember always that, even whilst we hold each other’s hands, have so much shared history, and enjoy our immense sporting rivalries, England, Scotland and Wales are also nations stood apart, having and needing their own identities.

Recapturing the English flag will be a huge step forward for England as a modern 21st century nation.

