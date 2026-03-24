Welsh rugby’s future cannot be written between the lines

Evan Wall

Serious public discussion on the future of Welsh rugby is, thankfully, on the rise. Nation Cymru has been one of the few media outlets willing to let debate on the future of the game flow.

A wide range of views has been expressed.

On 21 February, Matt Howells put forward what I can only describe as a strange viewpoint. He made some valid points about the negatives surrounding Welsh rugby – including issues linked to drinking culture – but overall his piece read less like analysis and more like a personal reflection on his own experiences of the game.

Howells essentially argued that he was glad Welsh rugby is in decline because he did not enjoy it as a “14-year-old self on the frozen school rugby pitch”.

Beyond his personal dislike of the game, the argument struggles to engage with the structural issues facing Welsh rugby. Disliking a sport is not unusual, but celebrating its decline without grappling with its wider significance leaves little of substance to contribute to the debate.

By contrast, one of the most compelling recent contributions came from Andy Jones on 24 February. By comparing the rugby structures of France and Wales, he diagnoses the problem more effectively than most.

The crux of his argument is that Welsh rugby does not lack talent; it lacks the exposure and intensity of competition seen in France. His focus on the Pro D2 as a development ground is particularly telling, highlighting a distinction often overlooked in Wales: the difference between “elite” and “professional” rugby.

In Wales, there remains a fixation on maintaining a connection to “elite” competition. But elite rugby represents only the very top tier of the game. In the United Rugby Championship, Wales has lost its status as an elite rugby nation, yet it continues to frame itself as competing at that level.

Professional rugby, however, is something different. It is about creating an environment where players can earn a living, gain experience and develop through regular, meaningful competition. It means young players are not forced to balance employment with trying to break through – as Liam Williams and Harri Deaves once did.

France has built a system that supports this. With two fully professional leagues, it provides both depth and intensity, and international-standard players emerge from both tiers. Wales, by contrast, lacks a structure that consistently offers that level of exposure, and the URC does not reliably fill that gap for younger players.

Jones is also clear that reducing the number of regions from four to three risks worsening the situation. Yet some of the evidence he cites – such as the limited exposure of Eddie James – comes from the current four-region system, suggesting the problem is already deeply embedded. Removing a region would likely intensify an issue that already exists.

Serious thinker

Another notable contribution came from Nye Davies, who draws an interesting comparison between the WRU and the Labour Party. Like Jones, Davies is clearly a serious thinker – and one the WRU would do well to listen to.

However, Davies stops short of fully engaging with the most pressing issue. In his article he writes: “I don’t intend to dissect the decision to reduce the professional game to three teams.” It is difficult not to ask why. If Welsh rugby needs anything, it is more voices willing to examine that decision directly.

That said, his views are clear if read closely. He suggests that while the WRU speaks of rugby as the heartbeat of Welsh life, its decisions are eroding the very foundations that sustained the game for generations.

His comparison between watching the Ospreys play the Emirates Lions and watching Neath RFC is particularly striking:

“The contest itself felt strangely hollow. With no disrespect to the Lions, it is difficult to muster genuine enthusiasm for a fixture against a team based thousands of miles away, in a league that makes little geographic, historical, or even environmental sense … This was a professional match untethered from rivalry or place: long-haul flights, unfamiliar opponents, and a competition with little emotional logic.”

Neath

By contrast, he describes watching his “original team,” Neath, as rugby played with “intensity at an old-fashioned ground, with something real at stake.” The implication is clear: reconnecting the game to place, rivalry and community may be central to its future.

This is not a critique of Jones or Davies, but an acknowledgement of their insight – and a call for more of it. Both point, implicitly, towards the need for a stronger domestic structure that supports player development and rebuilds fan engagement.

If Welsh rugby is to be saved, those with the clearest understanding of the game must be willing to speak more openly about solutions. If those voices remain cautious, it becomes harder to challenge the current direction – and easier for decline to continue unchecked.