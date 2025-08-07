Welsh Government’s cultural penny pinching a false economy

Dr Keith Darlington

Disappointed, embarrassed, annoyed, and bemused. These words sum up our feelings towards the Welsh Labour government after visiting the Celtic Festival in Lorient, Brittany, a few days ago. We are regular visitors to this festival, having seen some prolific Welsh performances there over the years that include Amy Wadge, the Manic Street Preachers, the Welsh harpist Robin Huw Bowen, and many more.

The festival has grown with close to a million visitors now attending regularly. It is a massive opportunity for Wales to promote itself. Yet, this year, for the first time, Wales has chosen not to showcase itself with a promotional stand. All other Celtic regions and nations are represented with a stand, including Galicia, Cornwall, the Isle of Man and the Basque Country.

Why is Wales not represented? The cost of a promotional stand is peanuts compared to its budget. Is the Welsh economy in such a bad state that it cannot afford to do so when tiny non-autonomous regions can? Penny pinching in matters like this can lead to false economies – especially given that it’s an opportunity to promote tourism and put Wales on the map.

The Interceltique Festival

The Celtic festival is a 10-day-long celebration held in August of each year. It celebrates Celtic culture and heritage, enabling various regions, including Brittany, Cornwall, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Scotland, the Basque region, Galicia, and Wales itself to participate. Each of these regions contributes uniquely to the festival, showcasing their cultural richness through music, art, and traditions. While specific participation details can vary, the festival generally aims to represent all Celtic nations, fostering a collective celebration of Celtic identity and history.

A large area is also set aside for promotional stalls. Yet, Wales is the only country without a promotional stand at the Celtic Festival, even though Mark Drakeford, as First Minister, attended the festival in 2023. Wales is represented by a delegation of performers, which includes the Treorchy Male Voice choir this year. Nevertheless, it is dispiriting to see that Wales was the only country that had no representation. Is this degree of penny pinching necessary?

Penny pinching can be a false economy

The Welsh government say that they have to prioritise the front-line services and that spending on culture and the arts should be cut in times of strife. However, promoting national culture can be beneficial to the Welsh economy. For example, Ireland has created a booming economy partly by promoting itself throughout the world. Their representation at the Celtic Festival is enormous, with stalls seemingly everywhere. But Welsh Labour seems to be at war with culture and the arts in many other ways too.

The Welsh government’s attitude towards culture and the arts has been criticised by many during the last decade following a decline in spending and support.

According to a report published in January 2025 by the Senedd’s culture and sport committee, Wales has the second-lowest spending per head on culture out of all European nations. The report urged the Welsh Government to increase funding for culture until it is comparable to that of similar countries. Far from doing this, the government implemented a 10.5% cut to both Amgueddfa Cymru–Museum Wales and the Arts Council of Wales, representing a reduction of around £3m in funding for each organisation. Reductions like these have led to the absurd position where the actor Michael Sheen announced that he would self-fund a Welsh National Theatre.

Blaming the Tories at Westminster will not work anymore

The previous minister for finance and local government, Rebecca Evans, had described the budget in 2024 as “starkest and most painful since devolution”. She blamed an inadequate funding settlement from Westminster, coupled with pressures such as persistently high inflation, unfunded public sector pay rises and rising demand for services. But Welsh Labour can no longer blame an inadequate settlement from Westminster because they’ve now got what they wanted – a Labour government.

However, there is little sign of any improvement. As Plaid Cymru spokesperson for culture, Heledd Fychan, said in January 2025, the Welsh government is neglecting its democratic responsibility to support Welsh culture, urging it to safeguard Wales’ rich culture and heritage.

Wales deserves better

The government has suggested that cultural bodies should explore other sources of funding. But that cannot be a panacea and will not do. The government must support adequate funding; otherwise, our heritage will wither on the vine. In any case, no other institution can fund a stall representing Wales at the Celtic Festival other than Wales. Wales deserves better.

Dr Keith Darlington is a retired university lecturer with a broad interest in Welsh affairs

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

