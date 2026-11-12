Who belongs in Joe Martin’s Wales?

Simon ap Gruffydd

His echoes of Enoch Powell deserve an answer. An appeal to free speech will not suffice.

On 10 November, Reform MS Joe Martin told the Senedd that white British people faced demographic replacement, warning they would become a minority by 2063. The Llywydd ruled his remarks discriminatory and offensive, withholding further speaking

opportunities pending an acknowledgement of parliamentary standards and an apology.

Reform’s Welsh leader, Helen Jenner, subsequently backed him.

The most revealing word in Martin’s contribution was “our”. His warning about becoming “a minority in our own country” raises an unavoidable question: who belongs inside that “our”?

Welsh people of colour are entitled to an answer. They are neighbours, colleagues, constituents and family members. Martin’s argument nevertheless presents the growth of their communities as evidence of national loss.

The echoes of Enoch Powell are striking. Powell described people becoming “strangers in their own country”. Martin speaks of “demographic replacement”, where Powell spoke of “total transformation”.

Martin wants “their nation” preserved; Powell insisted that “numbers are of the essence”. Both connect population change with the threatened position of an established racial group.

The speeches are not identical. Powell advocated assisted emigration, attacked race-relations legislation and invoked racial violence. Martin’s brief intervention did none of those things, and the parallels do not prove deliberate borrowing.

But they reveal a similar outlook: demographic diversity understood as dispossession. Martin’s explicit concern is preserving a white British majority. That is what makes his framing racist—it treats the growth of other racial groups as a threat to the nation’s

continued identity.

Jenner has responded by declaring, “Reform stands with Joe Martin”, adding: “Freedom of speech must be protected at all costs.” Her reported statement leaves the substance of his argument unanswered. Does she agree that a country loses something essential when its white population becomes a smaller share of the whole?

Free speech does not answer that question. Defending someone’s ability to express a view does not establish that the view is defensible. There can be disagreement about the parliamentary sanction without ignoring the racial premise that prompted it.

For Wales, that premise carries another contradiction. Movement from England into Wales, including by white English people, can affect housing, communities and the Welsh language. Those effects depend on circumstances, resources and integration.

Skin colour tells us little about them.

Yet Martin’s contribution leaves that movement unexamined. His category of white British people groups Welsh and English populations together, obscuring precisely the distinctions a serious discussion of Wales’s demographic and cultural future should

consider.

English people should not be made unwelcome. The point is consistency: if migration’s consequences deserve scrutiny, why does this warning focus on race?

Martin lists English cities to illustrate the danger he predicts for Wales. His intervention reads like Reform’s England-centred agenda transplanted into the Senedd. Channel crossings to England cannot substitute for an understanding of Welsh circumstances.

Immigration and asylum do affect Wales. But a useful debate would examine homes, services, employment, integration and the future of Welsh as a community language. It would ask what communities need and how governments should respond.

Martin instead makes racial proportions the test of national preservation. His acknowledgement that people of different races can be absorbed does not remove that condition.

Wales deserves representatives capable of protecting its language and strengthening its communities without suggesting that some Welsh people, simply by being here and having children, make the nation less itself.

Jenner’s appeal to free speech leaves that responsibility unmet.