Adam Idah haunts Norwich with winner for Swansea

Press Association Sport Staff

Adam Idah made up for three near misses in the first half to head Championship leaders Swansea to a 2-1 home win over Norwich.

The Republic of Ireland striker came back to haunt his first club with a glancing header in the 59th minute to complete his side’s comeback after falling behind to Jacob Wright’s goal in the first half.

Swansea emerged from the international break with an injury to Canadian Stephen Eustaquio. He joined Josh Key on the injury list, while the Canaries were without top scorer Mohamed Toure.

West Ham’s draw the night before left the Swans sitting pretty at the top of the table as they sought to extend their unbeaten home run in the Championship to five. They looked a little rusty and Norwich harassed and hounded them on the ball to knock them out of shape.

It took 15 minutes before Moussa Yeo unleashed the first shot of the game from just outside the Norwich box but Vladan Kovacevic saved comfortably. Moments later Mathias Kvistgaarden had a chance at the other end after Pelle Mattsson put him in a good position to shoot.

Joseph Opoku gave top scorer Idah a great chance to add to his three goals already this season in the 22nd minute after winning the ball on halfway and driving to the Norwich box. Idah took a heavy touch from what looked to be a scoring pass and Kovacevic saved.

Norwich were quick on the counter-attack and a great cross from the left forced Stephen Welsh to head over from under the Swansea bar to concede a corner.

The corner was cleared but Andre Brooks and Oscar Schwartau combined to rob Welsh of the ball and Schwartau passed across the box to enable Wright to score in the 28th minute.

Idah had two more chances to level matters before the break, but again Kovacevic was up to the mark to deny him.

It took the league leaders a mere four minutes after the restart to get back on level terms when Yeo made it three goals in as many games. Some neat interplay on the left touchline eventually freed Josh Tymon and his cross was missed at the near post by Idah before being converted at the back post by Yeo.

Swansea looked a different side in the second half and Goncalo Franco set up Idah for a shot that Kovacevic saved, then Ruairi McConville cleared off the line as Opoku fired the rebound goalwards.

The second goal came just before the hour as Idah headed home from an inch-perfect cross from Melker Widell. Moments later Idah limped off to be replaced by Zan Vipotnik.

Norwich had two good chances in the dying minutes but Lawrence Vigouroux saved Sam Field’s shot and then saw Jovon Makama head over the bar from five yards out.

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