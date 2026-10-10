Legendary manager John Toshack makes emotional return to Swansea City

Nation.Cymru staff

Legendary Swansea manager John Toshack returned to the club to mark 45 years since he guided the Swans from from the Fourth Division to the First Division.

After leaving Liverpool, Toshack joined Swansea City as player-manager in March 1978 leading the club to three promotions in four seasons in a feat that led his former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly to describe him as the “manager of the century”

The former Wales and Real Madrid boss, who lives in Spain, was joined by a number of 1981 legends for a special pitchside appearance ahead of kick-off in the Championship match against Norwich.

The visit was arranged by Pete Jones the director of the critically-acclaimed documentary ‘Tosh’.

Pete said: “Tosh’s visit this weekend to commemorate 45 years since he took the club to the top of the Football League for the very first time was conceived when I spent a couple of days with the great man at his home in the Spanish hills in June.

“He hasn’t been back to his spiritual home for several years, during which time a brutal dose of Covid almost finished the big fella off. So, assembling as many of the surviving members of that 1981 team who took the Swans to the summit of the First Division has been a labour of love.

“As the years go by the magnitude of Tosh’s achievements in those first four short years at the Vetch just seem to grow and grow, it’s mind-boggling really. It was a dizzying ascent that will never be seen again, though it’s fitting that Tosh returns to Swansea to find a club once again on an upward trajectory under Vitor Matos, at the top of the table at the time of writing.

“So today, in front of the Sky cameras, the great and the good of Swansea City will turn out, players and fans alike, to show the architect of that glorious era the enduring love and appreciation they have for him.”

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