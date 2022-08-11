Arsène Wenger is reunited with Aaron Ramsey in Nice

Wales star Aaron Ramsey was reunited with his former manager Arsène Wenger at OCG Nice’s training ground today.

The former Arsenal manager was visiting the OGC Nice training staff when he understandably made a beeline for a player who he managed for 10 years at the Gunners.

And he didn’t hold back with praise for his former charge.

Speaking to OGC Nice TV, he said: “I know Aaron well. , he is a player who will bring more.

“He was a bit disturbed by injuries in Italy. We must give him time, physically, to return to his best level.

“He is creative, a finisher, he has the timing to go into the box at the right time.

“He also has a form of self-confidence that can help the team grow.

“He played a lot of great games, I think he can also bring a lot to the team through his experience and his ambition.”

The Arsenal manager was on a courtesy trip to OGC Nice where he met up with the club’s manager Lucien Favre and Dave Brailsford (INEOS Sport Director).

He toured the offices, met with employees, and observed the morning session of training.

After training he had lunch with Brailsford and Favre.

He said of his visit: “I discovered the training centre that I did not know and I liked it a lot.

“We see that Nice is growing. This can be seen in the working conditions or in the state of mind inside the club.

“There is the will to push higher. I think the owner has a long-term ambition and aims step by step. That’s why I think Nice is well structured, with a good squad and good working conditions. There is everything to do well!”

Read more:



Watch: Hilarious video of commentator celebrating Aaron Ramsey goal

Watch: Aaron Ramsey makes immediate impact at Nice

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

