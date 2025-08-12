Brian Barry-Murphy pleased with early work at Cardiff

Brian Barry-Murphy is encouraged by Cardiff’s start to his tenure after they beat Swindon 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

First-half goals from Cian Ashford and Rubin Colwill were enough for the Bluebirds to progress despite a second-half strike from Princewill Ehibhatiomhan.

And it continued City’s unbeaten start to the season after picking up four points in two League One fixtures.

“Really pleased, it means a lot to me to get through to the next round and to see who we could possibly take on,” said Barry-Murphy.

“This competition creates so many brilliant occasions but to get to those occasions you have to go through the rounds.

“So to win tonight was very important for us and we treated the game really seriously and I thought there was respect in that performance so I’m happy.

“We’re in the very early stages of working together, we’ve figured out we have only trained for 25 days.

“So that’s a very small period of time in terms of trying to build something together.”

Despite defeat, Swindon boss Ian Holloway was happy with his team’s second-half performance.

He said: “I was glad for the second half, really, and I’m glad half-time came when it did. I was a boxer, I don’t think I’ve ever been punched so many times with their shape, with their structure, and they changed it when we blocked them off.

“Massive credit to their manager and their team, to what they did and their patterns, and when we blocked theirs, they changed it. And they changed it so we couldn’t live with it, with the team that I had out there.”

