Brian Barry-Murphy thrilled with Cardiff display in win at Luton

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy was delighted with the manner in which his side played as they triumphed 1-0 at Luton.

The Bluebirds edged what was an open contest in the second period, Chris Willock scoring the only goal after 68 minutes.

Barry-Murphy said: “It felt a very difficult game, there was a lot of chances for both teams, so for us to come out on the right side of the scoreline is very pleasing. We’re very pleased with how we played overall.

“I thought both teams attacked really intently, more or less from the first whistle to the last. We were clear on what qualities Luton had and how dangerous they would be when the ball was in the box, so for us to keep a clean sheet is very pleasing.

“I was very pleased with the character and the style of play we played with from the very first minute.

“We’re conscious of the fact of how young our defensive line is and how young our goalkeeper is, relatively speaking. We defended really well against a stirring test.

“We knew what the test would be like, it will give the players a lot of belief in what we’re trying to do and the different ways to try and control a team as dangerous as Luton in our box.”

Cardiff went close in the first period, David Turnbull’s shot being blocked while Callum Robinson almost scored from the halfway line, with Josh Keeley saving well.

Visiting stopper Nathan Trott then excelled, brilliantly denying George Saville and also saving from Nahki Wells, Lasse Nordas and Christ Makosso.

After the interval, he repelled Mark McGuinness’ downward header, as Makosso and Millenic Alli fired wide, before Willock got clear to score.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was disappointed his side failed to convert one of their numerous openings.

He said: “We had plenty of chances, plenty of opportunities, no goals and frustrating to lose the game.

“We’d have taken that number of opportunities before the game, we’d have taken that number of big chances before the game, so it’s just frustrating we haven’t managed to take one.

“Cardiff are a very good team, they’ve got some very good individuals who can hurt you at any moment, and their biggest chances came from transitional moments where we’ve given the ball away.

“We’re going to have to pay a lot of attention to where and when we risk the football so it’s something for us to go away and analyse like we have done this week and correct and improve ready for next Saturday.

“Any game where the opposition goalkeeper is man of the match you’re going to feel slightly aggrieved so he made a couple of great saves, he’s obviously a top young goalkeeper and had a good day.”

