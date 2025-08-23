Watch: Stunning Chris Willock goal helps Cardiff to victory at Luton

Cardiff maintained their unbeaten start to the League One season as Chris Willock’s stunning individual second-half goal was enough to defeat Luton 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Willock hammered into the bottom corner in the 68th minute to earn the Bluebirds a third successive win and inflict a second defeat in three on the Hatters.

The visitors went close early on, David Turnbull dragging wide while Callum Robinson missed a sitter.

Mark McGuinness diverted a low cross against his own post too, with home goalkeeper Josh Keeley making a superb save when Robinson tried to beat him from the halfway line.

Luton had chances of their own, Nahki Wells rolling an effort wide, volleying into the ground and over, and also shooting too close to visiting keeper Nathan Trott.

The Bluebirds stopper made a superb save from George Saville’s half volley after 34 minutes before parrying Lasse Nordas’ prod and gathering Christ Makosso’s volley.

Trott came to the rescue again in the early stages of the second half with a great stop from McGuinness’ header.

Makosso then put a glorious chance wide and City made Luton pay with Willock firing into the bottom corner.

Nordas went close to a leveller, Trott again saving, but Rubin Colwill almost added a second late on, dinking wide when clean through.

