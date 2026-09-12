Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy: ‘Defeat is very hard on players and fans’

PA Sports staff

Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy said losing to a 90th minute goal in a 1-0 defeat at Bolton was a bitter pill to swallow.

“To be honest, we would have been disappointed talking about a draw,” said the Bluebirds’ boss.

“So, to be speaking after a defeat is very hard on the players and the fans. In the first half, we looked dangerous without being at our best.

“I asked the players for a lot at half-time in terms of the second half and we created enough chances to win many games.

“The players have a deep-rooted belief in how we want to play. And it means a lot to them.

“But they know we have to win. If we keep playing like we are and making chances, I am certain we will.

“We believe we are good enough to do it. I am at an incredible club and I have never felt more motivated to give them a team that they can feel proud to follow.”

On the winner, Barry-Murphy added: “It was disappointing from our perspective. We were in the ascendancy and intent on attacking right to the final whistle.

“Teams can have an occasional breakaway. We did our job almost perfectly but not perfectly enough.”

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher rated goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s performance as “outstanding” following the victory over Cardiff.

Substitute Thierry Gale headed in a last-minute winner to earn Wanderers only a second win since returning to the Championship as last season’s League One play-off champions.

But before and even after, the former Southampton and Stoke keeper contributed 10 saves, including a stunning second-half stop to deny Yousef Salech’s close-range downward header.

Just as sweet for the Republic of Ireland international was redemption for a midweek home debut when he allowed Jarrod Bowen’s late effort to slip through his gloves and give West Ham a 3-2 win.

“You need goalkeepers who win you points and today he has done that,” said Schumacher after Bolton ended a run of four consecutive defeats.

“Cardiff created the clearer opportunities, more in the final third and better attacking play.

“When that happens, you need your goalkeeper to make a save for you. He was outstanding.”

With Cardiff pressing for their first Championship success of the new campaign, Wanderers broke and substitute Thelonius Bair – on home debut – crossed from the left for Gale to convert at the far post.

“We have been working for 18 months to get our wingers arriving at the back stick to head one in. So, we have finally done it,” said Schumacher.

“Thierry is so frustrating. It took him 20 minutes to get going. Thankfully the subs combined and Thierry was in right place to score.

“Football is mad. We played better in the previous four games but got nothing for our efforts.

“Tuesday took a lot out of us. We had to show another side of us which is really pleasing against good opponents who are one of the hardest teams to play against when you are tired.”

Even after Gale’s goal, Bazunu had to maintain his concentration to turn away Callum Robinson’s potential last-gasp equaliser.

Both sides had players booked – Kyliane Dong and Perry Ng – for simulation in the box as Cardiff hammered away without getting an even break.

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