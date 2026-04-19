Cardiff manager’s TV star wife in tears as Bluebirds clinch promotion

There was a huge outpouring of emotion as Cardiff City clinched promotion back to the Championship following the Bluebirds’ 3-1 victory at Reading.

However, their return to the league above was achieved in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Cardiff needed to win and Stockport to not win away at relegation-battling Exeter for promotion to be confirmed.

However, with 95 minutes gone down in Devon and Stockport winning 3-2, even the most optimistic City fan could see their side having to gain promotion during this Wednesday’s home game with Port Vale.

Nevertheless, with one minute remaining at Exeter, the home side sent their goalkeeper Jack Bycroft forward for a corner. Astonishingly the ‘keeper lost his marker before burying a bullet header past his opposite number in the Stockport goal to make it 3-3.

Cue pandemonium at Exeter – and as word spread – delirium in the away end at Reading, as Cardiff fans learned they had been promoted in the most dramatic circumstances.

Up in the stands, Cardiff City manager Brian Barry Murphy’s wife, TV presenter Sarah Jane Crawford, burst into tears when it was confirmed all her husband’s hard work had paid off and he had returned the Bluebirds to the Championship at the first attempt.

The TV and radio presenter, most recently seen presenting alongside Gethin Jones on BBC One’s Morning Live, couldn’t hide her delight as her emotions overflowed.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “Absolute cinema scenes ! We are so proud of you @brianbarrymurphy and the @cardiffcityfc boys !

See you at Spurs next season 😆🙌🏽🥳”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah-Jane Crawford (@sarahjanecrawford)

As for Sarah’s husband, Brian Barry-Murphy admitted his overwhelming emotion was one of “huge relief” as his side secured promotion back to the Championship with a 3-1 victory at Reading.

“Obviously it’s a huge relief,” he told reporters. “It’s been an incredible day to see all our supporters here, there were extraordinary scenes towards the end of the game.

“We tried to stay focused on the game but it was difficult. It was probably only the last four of five minutes that we could really enjoy.

“Our performance was everything that I wanted. We attacked really well.”

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