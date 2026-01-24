Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Football manager’s emotional message to club after ‘elbow attack’ on player

24 Jan 2026 3 minute read
A video shows the moment a Treaddur Bay player apparently elbows a Porthmadog player in the face (Credit: X)

The manager of Porthmadog FC has paid tribute to his players in the aftermath of the game against Treaddur Bay last weekend which ended in controversy and a viral video being viewed by millions online.

Last weekend’s 3-2 home win against Treaddur Bay was marred by an alleged assault on Porthmadog player Danny Brookwell, who appeared to be elbowed in the face as a penalty was taken by the hosts.

Brookwell suffered concussion and after footage of the incident was shared widely online. North Wales Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident, who has since been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

Porthmadog manager Chris Jones has praised everyone at the club for the way a difficult weekend incident has been handled.

Trearddur Bay issued an apology to Porthmadog FC and revealed their player Tom Taylor had been released by the club.

Now, Porthmadog boss Chris Jones has issued a statement praising his players and everyone connected to club after a difficult week.

He wrote: “I just wanted to say a few words to express how proud I am of everyone connected to Porthmadog FC and the handling of the last couple of days.

Firstly, Brooky himself, who showed the same character and strength he always does. A top man, who is fully supported by everyone at the club, and we’re looking forward to having him back with us as soon as possible.

I am just as proud of how everybody at the club handled the days that followed, with calm heads, dignity and class throughout. The values of this club were clear in how everyone conducted themselves this week.

Lastly, the players, coming through all the adversity thrown at them, stuck together and still found a way to win an important game on Saturday.

We now look forward to getting back to the football this weekend and pushing on towards achieving our goals for the season.

C’mon Port!”

Read more: Police make arrest after ‘elbow attack’ on player at football match

Barry Taylor
Barry Taylor
1 hour ago

I’m not sure it can be described as an “alleged” assault when the video evidence is so clear. Utterly disgraceful behaviour. How on earth he thought he could get away with doing that, I have no idea

John Brooks
John Brooks
26 minutes ago
Reply to  Barry Taylor

It is ‘alleged’ and ‘appeared’ because it has not been proven in court. To state otherwise could prejudice any trial and could after any charge be seen as contempt. We all know what we saw on the video but the legal process needs to be followed to ensure justice.

