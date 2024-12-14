Green Day frontman Billie-Joe Armstrong rocks up at Wrexham

Wrexham fans had stars in their eyes when they turned up at The Racecourse for the Dragons’ home game against Cambridge United.

Not only were Hollywood A listers Channing Tatum and Brandon Sklenar at the ground for the League One clash, but there was one of the world’s leading rock stars lending his considerable support to the Welsh side.

Green Day frontman Billie-Joe Armstrong soaked up the pre-match atmosphere with fans in the Wrexham fanzone, where he happily posed for selfies.

The US punk rock giants famous for such hits as American Idiot and Basket Case are huge on both sides of the Atlantic, but the singer’s appearance at the Racecourse was a carefully guarded surprise.

The rocker joins a now long line of stars heading to Wales as guests of Wrexham co-owners Rob McElheney and Ryan Reynolds – a glittering list which includes Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Hugh Jackman and Eva Longoria.

Green Day frontman @billiejoe soaking up the #WxmAFC atmosphere at The Turf fanzone pic.twitter.com/slrbLr6CJm — Fearless In Devotion | WREXHAM AFC podcast (@fearlessidzine) December 14, 2024

Billie-Joe’s appearance today, comes after Ryan Reynolds landed in north Wales ahead of the Dragons’ home game with a couple of Hollywood stars in tow.

And if you were one of the lucky ones in the Fat Boar pub and restaurant on Friday evening you really were in luck when the Wrexham co-owner turned up and bought everyone in the pub a drink.

It then emerged on the pub’s social media account that among the friends the star actor had with him on his trip to his beloved second home was none other than fellow Hollywood star Channing Tatum.

The Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street actor, who recently appeared alongside Reynolds as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, joined Brandon Sklenar – who recently co-starred in ‘It Ends With Us’ alongside Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively – at the pub.

⭐️🇺🇸 Fellow Hollywood star Channing Tatum – who has more than 17 MILLION followers on Instagram – is in Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds this weekend 📸 @FatBoarWXM #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/P4ScKeScpk — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) December 13, 2024

“It was Friday night in the lead up to Christmas – so the pub was busy,” Fat Boar owner Rich Watkin told the Daily Star. “We got the call that Ryan Reynolds was planning to visit the Fat Boar and from there we had about 20 minutes before he arrived. It was probably best that way so we didn’t have time to overthink things.

“The first thing we needed to do was decide where they could sit so they could have a meal – luckily there was a bit where they could be without too much interference.

“Obviously we want to talk to them – everyone wants to talk to them – but from a business perspective we just want them to eat and enjoy themselves. That was probably the hardest part, making sure people kept away just while they finished their meal.”

On buying everyone in the pub a drink, Watkin said: “That was a classy move by him. He could so easily just have disappeared out the back door, but instead he put some money behind the bar and came out to speak. It’s obviously great for business, for people to see them in this pub.”

