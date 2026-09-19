Hayden Mullins wants Newport to build on first away point of season

Press Association Sport Reporters

Hayden Mullins took the positive of Newport’s first away point of the season after their goalless draw at Accrington Stanley.

Chances were at a premium, with Exiles goalkeeper Jordan Wright pulling off a super double save after eight minutes to keep out Tyler Walton and Stanley’s five-goal top scorer Charlie Caton.

At the other end, Reds stopper Louie Moulden did well to keep out two long-range strikes from Matty Jacob in either half.

Both sides have only one win so far this season and are battling at the bottom end of the table.

County manager Mullins said: “I think the scoreline was a fair reflection. I can’t remember us having a big, big chance. When we did have chances, you need that little bit of luck to fall for you as well and it didn’t happen.

“I felt we looked assured today, we looked a strong team, we just lacked a little creativity at the final moment to create a few more openings for us.

“We played a different shape today and we were happy with that. The whole backline did well, they did their job, they were diligent and we nullified a lot of their threats. We kept their strikers quiet and the backline were comfortable.

“We started with a point and it was important not to lose that. To keep a clean sheet away from home is good but we are just a little disappointed that we didn’t add a goal to the performance, but this is something to build on.

“The positives for us were the first point away from home, we want to be a strong team like this away from home.”

Stanley are unbeaten at home so far this season, with one win and three draws, but this was their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Manager John Doolan said: “I’m pleased with a clean sheet, that’s the one thing we can take out of it.

“In terms of the personnel available, because of injuries and suspensions, I’m proud of the lads who went out and played. We were short defensively but we defended our box well and those who played stood up to the task.

“I felt we controlled the first half and should have been ahead with the chances we had which we didn’t take. We just lacked quality.

“In the second half, we again lacked quality and we have to improve on our decision-making.

“My emphasis was on the backline as we have been scoring and creating chances, and I expected us to do the same today but we didn’t take the opportunities which came our way.

“Both teams cancelled each other out really.”

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